Syria updates: Rebels claim power as Assad flees to Russia

Syria updates: Rebels claim power as Assad flees to RussiaPublished December 9, 2024last updated December 9, 2024
What you need to know
Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family have been granted asylum in Moscow, according to Russian state media.
The 59-year-old boarded a plane in Damascus on Sunday morning after rebels overthrew the government and seized power, ending his rule of almost 25 years.
The end of Assad's rule has sparked celebration in Syria, but it has also plunged the country into uncertainty.
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Sunday the EU would help rebuild a Syria that protects all minorities.
Here are the latest developments in the Syrian civil war on Monday, December 9:
Assad's fall has 'shaken' Putin's credibility among allies, experts say
The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said the fall of Syria's Assad has shaken the credibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin amongst his allies, calling it a "strategic political defeat for Moscow."
"Russia's inability or decision to not reinforce Assad's regime as the Syrian opposition offensive made rapid gains throughout the country will also hurt Russia's credibility as a reliable and effective security partner throughout the world, which will in turn negatively affect Putin's ability to garner support throughout the world for his desired multipolar world," the ISW analysis said.
The ISW said it had collected "strong indicators" that Russia had been working towards evacuating its military assets from Syria.
"Even if Russia maintains some or all of its bases in Syria, it is a major geopolitical loss for Moscow, as Russia's continued basing in Syria will be at the mercy of Syrian opposition groups that the Kremlin previously used to call terrorists," the ISW said.
Who will rule Syria next?
The fall of the Assad regime has now raised questions about the future of the country and the way forward.
Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said the government was ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition and turn its functions over to a transitional government, according to the Associated Press.
"The fear is, it will have an Islamist tinge to it. What that exactly means, remains to be seen," Middle East Analyst Rodger Shanahan told DW.
The ouster by rebel groups was led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who have promised equal rights to minorities. The groups have also said they are not seeking revenge.
The White House said the US priorities in Syria are to make sure the conflict does not encourage a resurgence of the Islamic State militant group, also known as ISIS.
President Joe Biden announced Sunday that US forces had conducted dozens of airstrikes targeting IS camps and operatives in Syria as his administration tries to stabilize the region.
UN Security Council to meet over Syria
Russia has requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council to be held Monday, after rebels seized control of Damascus and overthrew President Bashar Assad.
The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 pm (2000 GMT). Multiple diplomatic sources told the AFP and DPA news agencies that the meeting would take place behind closed doors.
Rebel groups made sudden advances over the last 11 days, eventually toppling Assad's government as they moved on to Damascus.
Assad reportedly in Moscow after rebels take Damascus
Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad has been granted refuge in Russia and is currently Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Kremlin.
Islamist-led rebels swept into Damascus early on Sunday, forcing Assad to flee and bringing an end to more than 50 years of his family's rule.
The victorious rebel groups declared a curfew beginning 4:00 pm local time (1:00pm GMT) for thirteen hours, until 5:00 am Wednesday.
Crowds celebrated across the country and some toured Assad's home.
Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, leader of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) that led the rebel advance addressed the nation from the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.
"This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region," he said.
US President Joe Biden said Washington will "engage with all Syrian groups" during the transition of power, adding that Assad should be held accountable for his actions.
Several other world leaders hailed the fall of Assad's dictatorship.
"This historic change in the region offers opportunities but is not without risks," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
tg/zc,rm (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)