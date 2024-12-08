Syria updates: Rebels announce curfew after Assad's fall

Syria updates: Rebels announce curfew after Assad's fallPublished December 8, 2024last updated December 8, 2024
What you need to know
-
Syrian rebels have entered Damascus, announcing curfew starting 4 p.m. local time
-
President Bashar Assad has resigned and left the country, according to ally Moscow
-
Syria's prime minister has said he is prepared for a peaceful transition
-
A war monitor said government forces left Damascus airport
Here are the latest developments in the Syrian civil war on Sunday, December 8:
Israeli military strikes Syrian army depot
An Israeli airstrike hit a Syrian army weapons depot near the Mazzeh military airport on the outskirts of Damascus.
"Israeli strikes targeted positions of the Fourth Division of the Syrian army near the Mazzeh military airport," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, told the French AFP news agency.
The strike was also reported by the AP news agency.
Israel often does not comment on individual strikes in Syria but has said that it targets Iran-backed groups in the country.
Earlier on Sunday, Israel's military said it had deployed its forces to a UN-monitored buffer zone with Syria along the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Germany's Scholz calls Assad ouster 'good news'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that regarding the situation in Syria, "What matters now is that law and order are quickly restored."
"The Syrian people have experienced appalling suffering," Scholz said in a statement. "The end of Assad's rule over Syria is therefore good news."
He added that "all religious communities, all minorities must enjoy protection now and in the future.
"We will judge the future rulers by whether they make it possible for all Syrians to live in dignity and self-determination, defend Syria's sovereignty against malicious interference by third parties and live in peace with their neighbors," Scholz said.
Macron celebrates end of 'barbaric' Assad regime
French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the fall of Bashar Assad in a post on X.
"The barbaric state has fallen. At last. I pay tribute to the Syrian people, to their courage, to their patience. In this moment of uncertainty, I send them my wishes for peace, freedom, and unity," he said.
"France will remain committed to the security of all in the Middle East," Macron added.
Syrian opposition has 'matured' — analyst
Fawaz Gerges, a professor at the London School of Economics, told DW he believed the opposition had "matured a great deal," but it was unclear how future developments would pan out.
"Syria could go two ways: It could descend … into violence and social, political and economic upheaval, or it could basically begin the process of healing," he said.
He said the moment reminded him of Iran in 1979, when Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was overthrown, ultimately leading to the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
"It was really a socially based … forward-looking [and] inclusive revolution," he said. "Yet, the Iranian Revolution in 1979 was hijacked by the clerics a year after the revolution. I hope that Syria travels a different route."
Gerges said rebels were "making sure there is no large-scale violence against either government properties or minorities."
"They have made it very clear — they want a peaceful, gradual process of transition," he said.
Gerges added that he was "impressed" by statements by the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Abu Mohammed al-Golani.
"He has made it really clear — he does not want to exact revenge … against his enemies," he said. "But, of course, we have to wait and see what happens in the next few weeks and next few months."
Syrian rebels announce curfew in Damascus
The Syrian armed opposition command has said it will impose a curfew in Damascus, starting at 4 p.m. local time (1300 UTC/GMT) till 5 a.m. on Monday.
The Military Operations Administration, which posted the decision on Telegram, did not state a reason for the curfew.
Russia: Assad has resigned and left Syria
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday said Syrian leader Bashar Assad has left his post and the country.
Without commenting on Assad's actual location, the ministry's statement said he left Syria after giving orders there be a peaceful handover of power.
"As a result of talks between B. Assad and a range of participants of the conflict on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, he took the decision to resign from his presidential post and leave the country, giving instructions to proceed with the peaceful transfer of power," Russia's Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry added that Russia has not taken part in the talks concerning his departure.
Russia was a staunch Assad ally and intervened in 2015 to prop him up during the civil war. But with its military focus shifted to the war in Ukraine, Russia's ability to influence the situation on the ground was far more limited.
Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of Russia's upper house of parliament, suggested that Moscow was willing to support the Syrian people but would likely not engage militarily as it had in the past.
"If the people of Syria continue to need our support, it will be provided," he said. "But hardly in the context of a full-scale civil war. The Syrians will have to deal with that themselves."
Germany's Baerbock welcomes 'sigh of relief' for Syria
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hailed the overthrow of Bashar Assad as a "sigh of relief" for the Syrian people.
"It is impossible to say exactly what is happening in Syria now. But one thing is clear: for millions of people in Syria, the end of Assad means the first big sigh of relief after an eternity of atrocities committed by the Assad regime," she said.
Baerbock called for the parties in the conflict to implement "comprehensive protection of ethnic and religious minorities such as Kurds, Alawites or Christians and an inclusive political process that creates a balance between the groups" and warned against the government falling "into the hands of other radicals."
Meanwhile, British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner called for a "political solution" in Syria following Assad's overthrow.
"If Assad has gone, that's a welcome change, but what comes next has to be a political solution, and they have to be working in the interests of the Syrian people."
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that the situation "appears to be peaceful."
Turkey's foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, warned against a "desire for revenge" in the transfer of power in Syria, adding that "today there is hope" in the Levantine country.
"Turkey calls on all actors to act with prudence and to be watchful. Terrorist organizations must not be allowed to take advantage of this situation. Opposition groups must be united," he said.
Assad's whereabouts unknown
Deposed Syrian leader Bashar Assad boarded a plane in Damascus for an unknown destination as rebels took over the capital, two senior army officers were cited by the Reuters news agency as saying.
A Syrian Air aircraft took off from Damascus airport around the time of the rebel takeover, according to data from the Flightradar website. It was not immediately clear if Assad was on the flight.
The airplane initially flew towards Syria's northwest, which is a traditional Assad stronghold with a substantial Alawite population, but then turned around and flew in the opposite direction. It later disappeared from the map.
Asked about Assad's whereabouts during a press conference in Doha, Qatar, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the ousted leader was "probably outside of Syria," but did not comment on an exact location.
United Arab Emirates presidential advisor Anwar Gargash declined to confirm or deny speculation that Assad had requested asylum in the Gulf country.
The UN's special envoy to Syria, Geir Pederson, said that he had no information on Assad's whereabouts.
Syrians in Germany celebrate Assad's downfall
Hundreds of Syrians residing in Germany have demonstrated their joy at the overthrow of President Bashar Assad's regime with street rallies and motorcades in Berlin.
The German capital's neighborhood of Neukölln, where many have come to live after fleeing the Syrian civil war, saw a rejoicing crowd gather in front of a Syrian bakery on the Sonnenallee boulevard. The district has become known for its many Arabic stores, restaurants and coffee shops.
Others joined together in motorcades through the city to celebrate the rebel takeover of the Syrian capital, Damascus, which seems to have put an end to Assad's 24-year autocratic rule.
Hundreds of thousands of Syrians seeking refuge from the war have come to Germany after often long, arduous and dangerous journeys by sea and by land.
US to retain military presence in east to prevent IS resurgence: Pentagon official
The US military will maintain a presence in eastern Syria to keep terrorist group Islamic State (IS) in check, the Pentagon has said amid concerns that the organization might exploit the current unsettled political situation in the country.
Daniel B. Shapiro, a deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, said the US presence was "solely to ensure the enduring defeat of [IS] and has nothing to do with other aspects of this conflict."
"We are aware that the chaotic and dynamic circumstances on the ground in Syria could give [IS] space to find the ability to become active, to plan external operations," he said.
IS captured large swathes of territory in Syria in 2014-2015, exploiting the opportunities and power vacuums amid the Syrian civil war, but lost all its Middle Eastern territories by 2019 through conflicts with various forces, including those backed by the United States, such as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Since then, IS has reverted to relatively minor acts of insurgency, but fears remain across the region that it could engineer a return to power in some areas.
Shapiro made his remarks at the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain's capital.
Syria rebels say transferring power to interim government
Syria's rebel coalition said it was working to transfer power to a transitional governing body.
"The great Syrian revolution has moved from the stage of struggle to overthrow the Assad regime to the struggle to build a Syria together that befits the sacrifices of its people," it said.
Security analyst Rodger Shanahan said the announcement showed maturity among the rebel leaders.
Iranian Embassy stormed by rebels
Rebels have stormed the Iranian Embassy in Damascus following their capture of the Syrian capital.
Footage from the AP news agency showed broken windows and documents scattered along the entrance to the embassy.
"Iranian diplomats at the embassy in Damascus evacuated the premises prior to an assault," the Tehran Times daily reported, citing Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.
Iran, along with the Hezbollah militia it supports, and Russia were the main supporters of the Assad government. Their assistance helped the Syrian regime forces regain and maintain control of important parts of the country during the civil war and enabled Assad, apparently until now, to remain in power.
Assad regime overthrown at surprising speed: analyst
Middle East Analyst Rodger Shanahan has told DW that the speed with which the Assad regime fell surprised commentators and regional countries alike.
"Most people expected a much bigger fight to be put up and this to be a bloody campaign, but it turned out to be quite the opposite," he said.
He said the rebel forces were very well-prepared and motivated for the offensive, while the Syrian army had been "hollowed out over the years."
"The Assad military forces were not willing to fight and die for their cause, whereas the opposition were," Shanahan said, adding that the rebels gained momentum early on that was difficult to stop, beginning with the fall of Aleppo.
He said the speed of the offensive also meant that Assad's backers in Russia and Iran "weren't able to act quickly enough, and probably, given the lack of fight in the Syrian military, decided that they wouldn't react in the end."
Shanahan said also the rebels were at pains to ensure that civilian infrastructure remained as intact as possible to facilitate a smooth transition of power.
Assad 'horrors' to come to light — DW journalist
DW journalist Gasia Ohanes said she expects the coming days to reveal the "horrors" of Bashar Assad's regime.
"In the next few days, we'll see a lot of the brutality and the horrors of the Assad regime will come to light," she said, pointing to "political prisoners who have been imprisoned for decades" and who have now been released.
She said Syrian army conscripts would leave the military, and displaced Syrians would also start returning home.
"We'll see soldiers who've been conscripted forcefully for 13 years now go back to their families," she said. "More than 12 million Syrian people have been displaced in this war — all of them will be trying to see how they can get back home [and] see their families."
Ohanes said that "so far we have not seen any signs" of attacks on minority groups such as Christians, Druze and Alawites.
Ohanes said the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group has "changed [its] stance in recent days with this offensive and part of that could be to gain recognition later on from the international community," but noted that it is an extremist group that is classified by the United States and other nations as a terror organization.
She pointed out that in the northwestern city of Latakia, which is majority-Alawite and a traditional Assad stronghold, a statue of the ousted leader was toppled "without a single bullet being fired."
Syria prime minister urges free elections
Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali called for free elections in Syria to allow its people to choose their leadership, news agency Reuters reported, citing Jalali's interview with Al Arabiya.
The prime minister added in the interview that he had been in contact with rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani to discuss managing the current transitional period.
Meanwhile, Al Arabiya published a video on X reportedly showing opposition forces escorting Jalali out of his office for a meeting with the military operations.