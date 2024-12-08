Syria updates: Rebels announce curfew after Assad's fall

12/08/2024 December 8, 2024 Assad 'horrors' to come to light — DW journalist

DW journalist Gasia Ohanes said she expects the coming days to reveal the "horrors" of Bashar Assad's regime.

"In the next few days, we'll see a lot of the brutality and the horrors of the Assad regime will come to light," she said, pointing to "political prisoners who have been imprisoned for decades" and who have now been released.

She said Syrian army conscripts would leave the military, and displaced Syrians would also start returning home.

"We'll see soldiers who've been conscripted forcefully for 13 years now go back to their families," she said. "More than 12 million Syrian people have been displaced in this war — all of them will be trying to see how they can get back home [and] see their families."

Ohanes said that "so far we have not seen any signs" of attacks on minority groups such as Christians, Druze and Alawites.

Ohanes said the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group has "changed [its] stance in recent days with this offensive and part of that could be to gain recognition later on from the international community," but noted that it is an extremist group that is classified by the United States and other nations as a terror organization.

She pointed out that in the northwestern city of Latakia, which is majority-Alawite and a traditional Assad stronghold, a statue of the ousted leader was toppled "without a single bullet being fired."