Syria updates: Rebels announce curfew after Assad's fall

Syria updates: Rebels announce curfew after Assad's fallPublished December 8, 2024last updated December 8, 2024
What you need to know
-
Syrian rebels have entered Damascus, announcing curfew starting 4 p.m. local time
-
President Bashar Assad has resigned and left the country, according to ally Moscow
-
Syria's prime minister has said he is prepared for a peaceful transition
-
A war monitor said government forces left Damascus airport
Here are the latest developments in the Syrian civil war on Sunday, December 8:
'The future is ours' — rebel leader Golani
The head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Islamist group, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, said that there is no room for turning back after the fall of Bashar Assad's regime.
"The future is ours and we are moving toward victory," al-Golani said in a statement read on Syrian state TV, after arriving in the capital Damascus.
Videos shared on social media purportedly showed al-Golani kneeling down upon arriving in Damascus.
"We continue to work with determination to achieve the goals of our revolution... We are determined to complete the path we started in 2011," he said.
Syria descended into civil war after a brutal government crackdown on the 2011 pro-democracy protests.
While the war had been considered "frozen" for years, rebel groups made significant advances in a lightning offensive in recent days and then ousted Assad on Sunday.
Turkey ready to guarantee Syria's 'security' — Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Ankara would help ensure Syria's "unity, integrity and security" following Bashar Assad's ouster.
"Turkey is ready to take responsibility for all that is necessary to heal Syria's wounds and guarantee its unity, integrity and security," Fidan said.
"We will further intensify our work on this matter with countries in the region and with international actors in the coming days," he said.
Fidan said that he hoped millions of Syrians who were forced to flee the country would be able to return home. Turkey has taken in some 3.5 million Syrian refugees.
In earlier comments at a press conference in Doha, Qatar, Fidan called for Syria's opposition to remain united and warned against a "desire for revenge."
Turkey has launched several military incursions into northern Syria throughout the civil war in order to push back the Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organization.
Assad's fall a 'historical moment' for Syria's Kurds, journalist says
Netanyahu hails 'historic day' for Middle East
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the fall of Syria's Bashar Assad, referring to it as a "historic day."
He said that Syria was a "central link" in what he described as Iran's "Axis of Evil."
The Israeli leader said the fall of the Assad regime was a "direct result of the blows we inflicted on Hezbollah."
The Hezbollah militant group, which was a close ally of Assad, agreed to withdraw from southern Lebanon over a period of 60 days as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel.
Netanyahu also said that he had ordered Israeli forces to seize areas in a UN buffer zone with Syria. He argued a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria "has collapsed" and that Syrian forces had abandoned their positions.
"We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our borders," he said.
The buffer zone runs along the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
It comes after news agencies reported Israel had struck a Syrian army weapons depot on the outskirts of Damascus.
Iran to take 'appropriate positions' on Syria — ministry
Iran's Foreign Ministry said Tehran would adopt "appropriate approaches and positions" on the events unfolding in Syria.
It said that it would take into account "the behavior and performances of the effective actors." The Foreign Ministry added that Syrians should decide their country's future "without destructive, coercive, foreign intervention."
Tehran had been a major supporter of the Assad government, which fell after rebel groups took control of Damascus.
Rebels stormed the Iranian embassy, which seemed to have been abandoned, earlier on Sunday, with Iranian media reporting that diplomats had evacuated the premises.
Israeli military strikes Syrian army depot
An Israeli airstrike hit a Syrian army weapons depot near the Mazzeh military airport on the outskirts of Damascus.
"Israeli strikes targeted positions of the Fourth Division of the Syrian army near the Mazzeh military airport," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, told the French AFP news agency.
The strike was also reported by the AP news agency.
Israel often does not comment on individual strikes in Syria but has said that it targets Iran-backed groups in the country.
Earlier on Sunday, Israel's military said it had deployed its forces to a UN-monitored buffer zone with Syria along the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Germany's Scholz calls Assad ouster 'good news'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that regarding the situation in Syria, "What matters now is that law and order are quickly restored."
"The Syrian people have experienced appalling suffering," Scholz said in a statement. "The end of Assad's rule over Syria is therefore good news."
He added that "all religious communities, all minorities must enjoy protection now and in the future."
"We will judge the future rulers by whether they make it possible for all Syrians to live in dignity and self-determination, defend Syria's sovereignty against malicious interference by third parties and live in peace with their neighbors," Scholz said.
Macron celebrates end of 'barbaric' Assad regime
French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the fall of Bashar Assad in a post on X.
"The barbaric state has fallen. At last. I pay tribute to the Syrian people, to their courage, to their patience. In this moment of uncertainty, I send them my wishes for peace, freedom, and unity," he said.
"France will remain committed to the security of all in the Middle East," Macron added.
Syrian opposition has 'matured' — analyst
Fawaz Gerges, a professor at the London School of Economics, told DW he believed the opposition had "matured a great deal," but it was unclear how future developments would pan out.
"Syria could go two ways: It could descend … into violence and social, political and economic upheaval, or it could basically begin the process of healing," he said.
He said the moment reminded him of Iran in 1979, when Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was overthrown, ultimately leading to the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
"It was really a socially based … forward-looking [and] inclusive revolution," he said. "Yet, the Iranian Revolution in 1979 was hijacked by the clerics a year after the revolution. I hope that Syria travels a different route."
Gerges said rebels were "making sure there is no large-scale violence against either government properties or minorities."
"They have made it very clear — they want a peaceful, gradual process of transition," he said.
Gerges added that he was "impressed" by statements by the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Abu Mohammed al-Golani.
"He has made it really clear — he does not want to exact revenge … against his enemies," he said. "But, of course, we have to wait and see what happens in the next few weeks and next few months."
Syrian rebels announce curfew in Damascus
The Syrian armed opposition command has said it will impose a curfew in Damascus, starting at 4 p.m. local time (1300 UTC/GMT) till 5 a.m. on Monday.
The Military Operations Administration, which posted the decision on Telegram, did not state a reason for the curfew.
Russia: Assad has resigned and left Syria
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday said Syrian leader Bashar Assad has left his post and the country.
Without commenting on Assad's actual location, the ministry's statement said he left Syria after giving orders there be a peaceful handover of power.
"As a result of talks between B. Assad and a range of participants of the conflict on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, he took the decision to resign from his presidential post and leave the country, giving instructions to proceed with the peaceful transfer of power," Russia's Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry added that Russia has not taken part in the talks concerning his departure.
Russia was a staunch Assad ally and intervened in 2015 to prop him up during the civil war. But with its military focus shifted to the war in Ukraine, Russia's ability to influence the situation on the ground was far more limited.
Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of Russia's upper house of parliament, suggested that Moscow was willing to support the Syrian people but would likely not engage militarily as it had in the past.
"If the people of Syria continue to need our support, it will be provided," he said. "But hardly in the context of a full-scale civil war. The Syrians will have to deal with that themselves."
Germany's Baerbock welcomes 'sigh of relief' for Syria
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hailed the overthrow of Bashar Assad as a "sigh of relief" for the Syrian people.
"It is impossible to say exactly what is happening in Syria now. But one thing is clear: for millions of people in Syria, the end of Assad means the first big sigh of relief after an eternity of atrocities committed by the Assad regime," she said.
Baerbock called for the parties in the conflict to implement "comprehensive protection of ethnic and religious minorities such as Kurds, Alawites or Christians and an inclusive political process that creates a balance between the groups" and warned against the government falling "into the hands of other radicals."
Meanwhile, British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner called for a "political solution" in Syria following Assad's overthrow.
"If Assad has gone, that's a welcome change, but what comes next has to be a political solution, and they have to be working in the interests of the Syrian people."
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that the situation "appears to be peaceful."
Turkey's foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, warned against a "desire for revenge" in the transfer of power in Syria, adding that "today there is hope" in the Levantine country.
"Turkey calls on all actors to act with prudence and to be watchful. Terrorist organizations must not be allowed to take advantage of this situation. Opposition groups must be united," he said.
Assad's whereabouts unknown
Deposed Syrian leader Bashar Assad boarded a plane in Damascus for an unknown destination as rebels took over the capital, two senior army officers were cited by the Reuters news agency as saying.
A Syrian Air aircraft took off from Damascus airport around the time of the rebel takeover, according to data from the Flightradar website. It was not immediately clear if Assad was on the flight.
The airplane initially flew towards Syria's northwest, which is a traditional Assad stronghold with a substantial Alawite population, but then turned around and flew in the opposite direction. It later disappeared from the map.
Asked about Assad's whereabouts during a press conference in Doha, Qatar, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the ousted leader was "probably outside of Syria," but did not comment on an exact location.
United Arab Emirates presidential advisor Anwar Gargash declined to confirm or deny speculation that Assad had requested asylum in the Gulf country.
The UN's special envoy to Syria, Geir Pederson, said that he had no information on Assad's whereabouts.
Syrians in Germany celebrate Assad's downfall
Hundreds of Syrians residing in Germany have demonstrated their joy at the overthrow of President Bashar Assad's regime with street rallies and motorcades in Berlin.
The German capital's neighborhood of Neukölln, where many have come to live after fleeing the Syrian civil war, saw a rejoicing crowd gather in front of a Syrian bakery on the Sonnenallee boulevard. The district has become known for its many Arabic stores, restaurants and coffee shops.
Others joined together in motorcades through the city to celebrate the rebel takeover of the Syrian capital, Damascus, which seems to have put an end to Assad's 24-year autocratic rule.
Hundreds of thousands of Syrians seeking refuge from the war have come to Germany after often long, arduous and dangerous journeys by sea and by land.
US to retain military presence in east to prevent IS resurgence: Pentagon official
The US military will maintain a presence in eastern Syria to keep terrorist group Islamic State (IS) in check, the Pentagon has said amid concerns that the organization might exploit the current unsettled political situation in the country.
Daniel B. Shapiro, a deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, said the US presence was "solely to ensure the enduring defeat of [IS] and has nothing to do with other aspects of this conflict."
"We are aware that the chaotic and dynamic circumstances on the ground in Syria could give [IS] space to find the ability to become active, to plan external operations," he said.
IS captured large swathes of territory in Syria in 2014-2015, exploiting the opportunities and power vacuums amid the Syrian civil war, but lost all its Middle Eastern territories by 2019 through conflicts with various forces, including those backed by the United States, such as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Since then, IS has reverted to relatively minor acts of insurgency, but fears remain across the region that it could engineer a return to power in some areas.
Shapiro made his remarks at the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain's capital.