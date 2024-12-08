Syria updates: Rebels announce curfew after Assad's fall

Skip next section 'The future is ours' — rebel leader Golani

12/08/2024 December 8, 2024 'The future is ours' — rebel leader Golani

The head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Islamist group, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, said that there is no room for turning back after the fall of Bashar Assad's regime.

"The future is ours and we are moving toward victory," al-Golani said in a statement read on Syrian state TV, after arriving in the capital Damascus.

Videos shared on social media purportedly showed al-Golani kneeling down upon arriving in Damascus.

"We continue to work with determination to achieve the goals of our revolution... We are determined to complete the path we started in 2011," he said.

Syria descended into civil war after a brutal government crackdown on the 2011 pro-democracy protests.

While the war had been considered "frozen" for years, rebel groups made significant advances in a lightning offensive in recent days and then ousted Assad on Sunday.