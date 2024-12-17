Syria updates: Rebel groups to be disbanded, HTS leader says

Skip next section Rebel factions to be 'disbanded,' HTS leader says

12/17/2024 December 17, 2024 Rebel factions to be 'disbanded,' HTS leader says

The leader of the group that led the ouster of Bashar Assad has pledged that Syria’s rebel factions will be 'disbanded.'

In a meeting with members of the Druze community, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, leader of Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Shams (HTS), said the various groups joining hands to end Assad's 24-year tenure will "be disbanded and the fighters trained to join the ranks of the defence ministry."

"All will be subject to the law," he added, according to posts on the group's Telegram channel late on Monday.

Al-Golani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, has looked to reassure minorities at home and governments abroad that the country’s interim leaders will protect both the country’s entire population, as well as its state institutions.