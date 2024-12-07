Syria updates: Rebel forces begin to enter city of Homs

12/07/2024 December 7, 2024 HTS rebel commander says forces have begun to enter Homs

War monitors, the leader of the HTS fighters and pro-government media all reported late on Saturday that forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had largely withdrawn from the country's third city, Homs.

The head of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdurrahman, said Syrian troops and members of different security agencies had withdrawn from Homs, and that HTS forces had started to enter the suburbs.

Rebel commander Hassan Abdul Ghany said on Saturday that rebel forces had started entering Homs. Ghany's HTS is the group that has made the most military gains and that spearheaded the sudden resurgence that can now be observed in other parts of the country.

Pro-government radio station Sham FM said government forces had taken up positions outside the city but did not provide any further details.

News agency Reuters also cited a Syrian army officer, who it did not name, as saying that units of Lebanese group Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces had left the city.

Homs and the surrounding area is considered strategically important in the conflict, not just as it is the country's third-largest city.

Should HTS forces be able to control the roads around the city, it would cut the capital Damascus off from Syria's coastline and ports, at least if moving within Syrian territory, with Assad forces still largely in control of coastal provinces.