Syria updates: Olaf Scholz calls for 'inclusive' transition

12/12/2024 December 12, 2024 What is happening in Syria?

After years of frozen conflict between the government forces of Bashar Assad, whose family had ruled Syria for 54 years, Islamist rebels and their allies went on a lighting offensive to capture Aleppo, Homs and the capital, Damascus, over the weekend.

Assad and his family have fled to Russia, where they were granted political asylum. Russia, as well as Iran, were major backers of Assad since the civil war began in 2011.

The rebel group now in charge of Syria's interim government is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Originally an offshoot of al-Qaeda, they have tried to soften their image in recent years and have promised to respect religious minorities.

Mohammed al-Bashir, who headed the rebels' "Salvation government" in their northwestern stronghold of Idlib, has been named interim prime minister. He has said he will stay in power during a transition period to last until March 2025.

Since Assad's ouster, Israel has stepped up its bombing campaign of a region inside Syrian territory on the Israeli border. The territory has been contested by Israel for decades. The Israeli military has denied claims it has pushed further in Syria than the demilitarized buffer zone.

es/rm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)