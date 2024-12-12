Syria updates: Olaf Scholz calls for 'inclusive' transition

Skip next section Who are Syria's Kurds?

12/12/2024 December 12, 2024 Who are Syria's Kurds?

Syrian Kurds cautiously hope for the best, fear the worst To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ethnic Kurds traditionally inhabit parts of northeastern Syria as well as southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq and western Iran.

In Syria, the Kurdish population is concentrated in an autonomous region ruled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are a key ally of the United States in the country.

The multiethnic SDF is led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia group, which Turkey considers to be a terrorist organization.

Syria's dominant rebel faction, the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has pledged to respect all minority groups.

A separate faction of Turkey-backed rebel forces in Syria's north took the area of Manbij from the SDF following the fall of deposed leader Bashar Assad's regime.