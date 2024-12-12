Syria updates: Olaf Scholz calls for 'inclusive' transition

Syria updates: Olaf Scholz calls for 'inclusive' transitionPublished December 12, 2024last updated December 12, 2024
What you need to know
Here are the latest developments from and regarding Syria on Thursday, December 12:
Who are Syria's Kurds?
Ethnic Kurds traditionally inhabit parts of northeastern Syria as well as southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq and western Iran.
In Syria, the Kurdish population is concentrated in an autonomous region ruled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are a key ally of the United States in the country.
The multiethnic SDF is led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia group, which Turkey considers to be a terrorist organization.
Syria's dominant rebel faction, the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has pledged to respect all minority groups.
A separate faction of Turkey-backed rebel forces in Syria's north took the area of Manbij from the SDF following the fall of deposed leader Bashar Assad's regime.
Syrians search for loved ones in infamous Saydnaya Prison
Syrians have been combing through the notorious Saydnaya prison complex following the fall of Bashar Assad's regime.
DW takes a closer look at the search efforts.
Blinken lands in Jordan for Syria talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Jordan, marking his first visit to the Middle East since the ouster of former Syrian leader Bashar Assad.
Blinken is set to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in the Red Sea city of Aqaba and is scheduled to travel onwards to Turkey on Friday.
The official is to push for an "inclusive" process in the formation of Syria's post-Assad government, according to US officials.
Pistorius says Germany in talks with Turkey, Iraq on Syria — Rudaw
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Germany is holding talks with Turkey, Iraq and Iraqi Kurdish authorities on events in Syria, he was cited by the Irbil-based Kurdish news outlet Rudaw as saying.
Pistorius was speaking at a press conference in the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdistan region.
He said that Turkey's role was "even more interesting for the entire region" after the fall of Bashar Assad's regime in Syria.
Pistorius said that Germany would continue supplying aid to Iraq's northern Kurdistan region in the fight against the "Islamic State" (IS) group.
Germany's military has a presence of some 300 military personnel in Iraq as part of US-led forces.
According to information released by Germany's Economy Ministry on Thursday, Berlin approved arms exports to Turkey worth €230.8 million ($242.5 million) in total in 2024, which amounts to the highest level of support since 2006.
Scholz, Jordan's Abdullah call for 'inclusive political process' in Syria
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Jordan's King Abdullah support the establishment of an "inclusive political process" in Syria, a German government spokesman said.
"Both agreed that an inclusive political process in Syria was now very important and that the transition process needed to be supported. Both attached great importance to the protection of ethnic and religious minorities," the spokesman said in a statement.
He said that the two leaders stressed the importance of Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Israel launches airstrikes on northwestern Syria — war monitor
Israel launched air strikes on Syria's northwestern port of Latakia and on the neighboring coastal province of Tartus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
Among the sites hit were military warehouses belonging to the former regime of deposed leader Bashar Assad.
The observatory said that Israel has carried out over 352 airstrikes across Syria since the regime's fall on Sunday.
Austin calls for 'close consultation' with Israel over Syria — Pentagon
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz that it was important for the United States and Israel to remain in close communication with Israel over new developments in Syria.
"Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of close consultation between the United States and Israel on events in Syria," the Pentagon said in a statement.
According to the statement, Austin told Katz that the US was monitoring the events unfolding in Syria and that it supported a peaceful and inclusive political transition.
Damascus airport to reopen in 'the coming days'
The director of Damascus Airport, Anis Fallouh, said the facility should reopen "in the coming days."
"There was a lot damage in the airport's equipment and facilities in 90% of the sections," Fallouh told the Associated Press.
After the Assad family fled, security services abandoned the airport, leaving travel grounded. Sporadic clashes also caused significant damage to some of the buildings.
Stressing the importance of the airport to the country, HTS security official Omar al-Shami told AP that "Damascus international airport is the heart of the city because it is the gateway for international delegations and missions."
He said that reopening the "passage for Syria to breathe" was a top priority.
US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Jordan, Turkey
Washington's top diplomat Antony Blinken is headed to the Middle East on Thursday, making stops in both Jordan and Turkey.
He is set to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II in the port of Aqaba before heading to Ankara on Friday for talks with Turkish officials.
The talks are expected to focus on the situation in Syria. In a statement, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Blinken "will reiterate the United States' support for an inclusive, Syrian-led transition to an accountable and representative government."
Turkey has in particular a vested interest in the outcome of the conflict in Syria, as the two share a wide border and Turkey is sheltering millions of Syrian refugees. Moreover, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long stood in opposition to the Assad regime.
The Jordanian government had also opposed Assad, participating in the American-led intervention in Syria with fighter jets.
Hafez Assad's tomb stormed
The mausoleum of Hafez Assad, who ruled Syria for decades before his death and succession by his son Bashar Assad in 2000, was stormed and set on fire in his hometown of Qardaha, according to footage verified by reporters.
A vast, elevated structure with intricate architecture and ornamentation, it was located in the Latakia region, the heartland of the Assad's Alawite community.
Videos showed rebel fighters and young locals watching it burn.
The elder Assad took power in the second half of the 20th century by participating in multiple coups following Syria's independence from France.
His elder son, Bassel, was initially being groomed to take over from his father, but he died in a car accident in 1994.
Bashar took power when Hafez died in June 2000.
What is happening in Syria?
After years of frozen conflict between the government forces of Bashar Assad, whose family had ruled Syria for 54 years, Islamist rebels and their allies went on a lighting offensive to capture Aleppo, Homs and the capital, Damascus, over the weekend.
Assad and his family have fled to Russia, where they were granted political asylum. Russia, as well as Iran, were major backers of Assad since the civil war began in 2011.
The rebel group now in charge of Syria's interim government is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Originally an offshoot of al-Qaeda, they have tried to soften their image in recent years and have promised to respect religious minorities.
Mohammed al-Bashir, who headed the rebels' "Salvation government" in their northwestern stronghold of Idlib, has been named interim prime minister. He has said he will stay in power during a transition period to last until March 2025.
Since Assad's ouster, Israel has stepped up its bombing campaign of a region inside Syrian territory on the Israeli border. The territory has been contested by Israel for decades. The Israeli military has denied claims it has pushed further in Syria than the demilitarized buffer zone.
