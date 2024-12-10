Syria updates: Mohammed Al-Bashir named caretaker PM

Syria updates: Mohammed Al-Bashir named caretaker PMPublished December 10, 2024last updated December 10, 2024
What you need to know
- Mohammed Al-Bashir to head transitional government in Syria
- Members of the toppled regime had begun the transer of power to the 'salvation government' based in Syria's northwest
- A UK-based rights group says it has now recorded more than 300 Israeli strikes on Syria since rebels toppled Assad
- UN Security Council members met to discuss the unfolding situation in Syria
Here are the latest developments from and regarding Syria on Tuesday, December 10:
Mohamed al-Bashir to head transitional government
In a televised statement, rebel leader Mohamed al-Bashir announced that he would be the interim leader of Syria until March 1, 2025.
Al-Bashir had already served as the leader of a rebel-held area in northwestern Syria before the lightning offensive that saw Assad toppled after 24 years in power.
The 41-year-old is a trained engineer who also has a degree in Sharia law from the university in Idlib, a longtime rebel stronghold.
Before becoming prime minister of what the rebels dubbed the "Salvation Government" in January 2024, he worked for the group's ministry responsible for development and humanitarian aid.
Why is Israel bombing Syria?
Israel and Syria have been engaged in armed conflict on and off since both countries' founding in their current forms in the mid-20th century.
Portions of the border area between the two countries have shifted control back and forth over a series of several wars, and Israel believes it has the right to a demilitarized buffer territory near the Golan Heights that has been under Syrian jurisdiction since the 1970s.
On Monday evening, Netanyahu said that Israel would occupy the summit of Mount Hermon, which is within the buffer zone on the Syria-Lebanon border.
This is the first time Israeli troops have been stationed in the buffer zone since a 1974 agreement establishing the line of control between Israel and Syria, though they have entered in the past for brief periods.
But even after signing the 1974 agreement, Israel has carried out sporadic bombing campaigns in Syria. The Israeli government has said that they have been targeting installations belonging either to Iran, which was allied with Assad, or to the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
Israel denies its forces have gone past Syria buffer zone
Israel seized a buffer zone inside Syria, about 155 square miles in size, a day after rebel forces overthrew Bashar Assad's government.
Israel cited security concerns for the move and said it was to prevent attacks following Assad's downfall.
Security sources then told reporters that Israeli troops have advanced into Syrian territory, something the Israeli military denied.
"The reports circulating in the media about the alleged advancement of Israeli tanks towards Damascus are false," the Associated Press quoted an Israeli military spokesperson as saying.
He said Israeli troops are stationed within the buffer zone in order to protect Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said they would deploy in the buffer zone and "several other places necessary for [Israel's] defense."
The Turkish Foreign Ministry accused Israel of violating international treaties with the move.
"We strongly condemn Israel's violation of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement, its entry into the separation zone between Israel and Syria, and its advance into Syrian territory," the ministry said in a statement.
The statement accused Israel of continuing to display an "occupation mentality."
Israel ramps up strikes on military sites in Syria
A day after laying claim to a buffer zone inside Syrian territory, Israel pounded Syrian army bases with airstrikes.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it has recorded more than 300 Israeli strikes on Syria since rebels toppled Bashar Assad's government on Sunday.
The war monitor "has been able to document around 310 strikes" carried out by "Israeli warplanes," it said.
The airstrikes focused on Syrian airbases and their contents, including warehouses, aircraft, radar systems and military signal stations, scientific research centers and weapons across Syria, it added.
Scholz, Macron ready to work with Syrian rebels
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron said they are willing to work with the Syrian rebel groups who ousted President Bashar Assad on certain conditions, according to a German government statement after a phone call between the two leaders.
Scholz and Macron "agreed that they were prepared to work together with the new rulers on the basis of fundamental human rights and the protection of ethnic and religious minorities," the statement released late Monday read.
The two leaders had expressed positive feelings about the ouster of Assad, who they said caused "terrible suffering to the Syrian people and great damage to his country."
Who are the key rebel leaders in Syria?
After the toppling of Syria's Bashar Assad, Syria is now in the hands of different rebel groups and political actors. Here's a closer look at the key players shaping the post-Assad landscape in Syria.
Switzerland suspends asylum procedures for Syrians
The Swiss government has said it will suspend asylum procedures for Syrians following the overthrow of the Assad regime, joining several other European countries who say they need time to assess the state of security in the Middle Eastern country.
"The secretariat is suspending asylum procedures and decisions for asylum seekers from Syria with immediate effect
until the situation can be reassessed," Switzerland's state secretariat for migration said on X, formerly Twitter.
Germany, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the United Kingdom have all said they are postponing decisions on asylum applications of Syrian citizens until it can be ascertained whether Syria can be classified as a safe country.
Syrian rebels begin task of governing
Former President Assad's prime minister, Mohammed Jalali, has agreed to transfer power to the rebel-led "Salvation Government," which is currently run out of their stronghold in northwest Syria.
Rebel commander Ahmed al-Sharaa, better known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, met with Jalali and Vice President Faisal Mekdad to discuss the state of the transitional government, Reuters news agency reported.
Jalali said the handover may take several days.
Al Jazeera reported that the transitional government will likely be led by Mohammed al-Bashir, who has been leading the Salvation Government already.
In small signs of returns to normality, Syria's banks were open for business again on Tuesday and the state oil ministry urged employees to return to work.
Washington considering ways to engage with Syrian rebels
The US said it was looking at ways of engaging with the Syrian rebel groups that managed to force President Bashar Assad from power.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington had a number of ways of communicating with various groups, one of which Washington has designated a terrorist organization.
"We have been engaging in those conversations over the past few days. Secretary himself has been engaged in conversations with countries that have influence inside Syria, and we'll continue to do that," Miller said.
Governments are reviewing how best to deal with Syria's leading rebel faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) — a group formerly allied with al-Qaeda — considering its designation as a terrorist organization by the US and the UN.
"There is no specific review related to what happened" over the weekend, Miller told reporters. "That said, we are always reviewing. Based on their actions there could be a change in our sanctions posture, but we have nothing today."
Miller said a review could be initiated if HTS took steps to reverse the reasons for its designation and that would be based entirely on their actions.
UN Security Council meets to discuss situation in Syria
Members of the United Nations Security Council have held talks to discuss the unfolding situation in Syria following the ousting of President Bashar Assad on Sunday.
"The Council, I think, was more or less united on the need to preserve the territorial integrity and unity of Syria, to ensure the protection of civilians, to ensure that humanitarian aid is coming," said Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia following the emergency meeting requested by Moscow.
"But look, everyone was taken by surprise by the events, everyone, including the members of the council. So we have to wait," to see how the situation will evolve, he said.
Russia has been a strong ally of Assad and has supported the Syrian regime's military operations directly since 2015.
Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood meanwhile called it "a very fluid situation."
"No one expected the Syrian forces to fall like a house of cards," he continued.
Woods noted that "just about everyone spoke about the need for Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence to be respected, and concern about the humanitarian situation," indicating the council is working on a joint statement.
"The intention is for the council to speak with one voice on the situation in Syria," he said.
China's UN Ambassador Fu Cong said after the council meeting that "the situation needs to be stabilized and there has to be an inclusive political process, and also there should not be a resurgence of terrorist forces."
Syria's UN ambassador Koussay Aldahhak told reporters that his diplomatic mission and all Syrian embassies abroad had been instructed to continue doing their job and maintain the state institution during the period of transition.
"Now we are waiting for the new government, but meanwhile we are continuing with the current one and the leadership," he said, adding that Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh — who was appointed by Assad — was still in Damascus.
"We are with the Syrian people. We will keep defending and working for the Syrian people. So we will continue our work until further notice," Aldahhak told reporters outside the council.
Syria: what you need to know so far
Sunday saw Syrian President Bashar Assad ousted after a nearly 14-year civil war following a lightning offensive launched by Islamist-led rebels, who managed to sweep into Damascus.
Assad fled to Russia where he has been granted asylum in Moscow, according to Russian media reports, bringing an end to more than 50 years of his family's rule.
Tens of thousands of prisoners have been freed from Syria’s notorious prisons over the past week.
Videos shared on social media showed jubilant scenes as released prisoners celebrated on the streets of the capital, Damascus, and other cities including Aleppo, Homs and Hama.
Western governments including Germany and the UK have said they will be closely monitoring Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) — the Islamist militant group that led the rebel coalition that toppled Assad.
HTS is designated as a terrorist group by the US and the United Nations, although it has spent years trying to soften its image to reassure international governments and minority groups within Syria.
The European Union has called for an "orderly, peaceful and inclusive transition" in Syria after Assad fled, but said it had not yet sought contact with the Islamist rebels that ousted him in a lightning offensive lasting less than a fortnight.
Meanwhile, thousands of Syrian refugees have gathered at the Turkish border, hoping to return home.
Austria, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and other European countries said on Monday they would suspend their appraisals of Syrian asylum applications, adding it was obviously not possible to gauge security and stability in the country at present.
