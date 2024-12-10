Syria updates: Mohammed al-Bashir named caretaker PM

Skip next section UN warns against hasty repatriation of Syrians after Assad's fall

12/10/2024 December 10, 2024 UN warns against hasty repatriation of Syrians after Assad's fall

The UN special envoy for Syria has said European nations should not be hasty about sending refugees from Syria back to their country following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad's government.

"The situation in Syria is still fluid," Geir Pedersen told a news conference at the United Nations' Geneva headquarters.

He said while many Syrians wanted to return home, "there are livelihood challenges still. The humanitarian situation is disastrous. The economy has collapsed."

At the press conference, the UN's refugee agency also warned against the deportation of Syrian refugees.

"No asylum-seeker should be forcibly returned," UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said, adding that the dynamics of displacement in Syria had not yet ended despite Assad's ouster.

Their remarks come as several European countries have said they will suspend asylum applications lodged by Syrians who have fled the country's 13-year-long civil war, with some politicians even calling for their rapid repatriation.