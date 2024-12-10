Syria updates: Mohammed Al-Bashir becomes caretaker PM

12/10/2024 December 10, 2024 Why is Israel bombing Syria?

Israel and Syria have been engaged in armed conflict on and off since both countries' founding in their current forms in the mid-20th century.

Portions of the border area between the two countries have shifted control back and forth over a series of several wars, and Israel believes it has the right to a demilitarized buffer territory near the Golan Heights that has been under Syrian jurisdiction since the 1970s.

On Monday evening, Netanyahu said that Israel would occupy the summit of Mount Hermon, which is within the buffer zone on the Syria-Lebanon border.

This is the first time Israeli troops have been stationed in the buffer zone since a 1974 agreement establishing the line of control between Israel and Syria, though they have entered in the past for brief periods.

But even after signing the 1974 agreement, Israel has carried out sporadic bombing campaigns in Syria. The Israeli government has said that they have been targeting installations belonging either to Iran, which was allied with Assad, or to the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.