Syria updates: Israeli military strikes Syrian army bases

12/10/2024 December 10, 2024 Syria: what you need to know so far

Sunday saw Syrian President Bashar Assad ousted after a nearly 14-year civil war following a lightning offensive launched by Islamist-led rebels, who managed to sweep into Damascus.

Assad fled to Russia where he has been granted asylum in Moscow, according to Russian media reports, bringing an end to more than 50 years of his family's rule.

Tens of thousands of prisoners have been freed from Syria’s notorious prisons over the past week.

Videos shared on social media showed jubilant scenes as released prisoners celebrated on the streets of the capital, Damascus, and other cities including Aleppo, Homs and Hama.

Syrians look for loved ones in notorious Damascus prison

Western governments including Germany and the UK have said they will be closely monitoring Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) — the Islamist militant group that led the rebel coalition that toppled Assad.

HTS is designated as a terrorist group by the US and the United Nations, although it has spent years trying to soften its image to reassure international governments and minority groups within Syria.

The European Union has called for an "orderly, peaceful and inclusive transition" in Syria after Assad fled, but said it had not yet sought contact with the Islamist rebels that ousted him in a lightning offensive lasting less than a fortnight.

Meanwhile, thousands of Syrian refugees have gathered at the Turkish border, hoping to return home.

Austria, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and other European countries said on Monday they would suspend their appraisals of Syrian asylum applications, adding it was obviously not possible to gauge security and stability in the country at present.

kb/rmt (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)