Syria updates: Israel plans to double Golan population

12/15/2024 December 15, 2024 Zelenskyy offers Ukraine's humanitarian aid for Syria

Ukraine is ready to provide humanitarian aid to Syria, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Zelenskyy, food from the "Grain from Ukraine" program could be used to help the Syrian population.

"Now, we have the opportunity to support Syrians with Ukrainian wheat, flour, and oil — our products that contribute globally to ensuring food security," he wrote on X.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is coordinating with partners and the Syrian side to decide on logistics.

"We will certainly support this region so that stability there can become a foundation for our movement toward real peace," he added.

The "Grain from Ukraine" humanitarian program, launched in 2022, provides for donor countries and other organizations to purchase agricultural products directly from Ukrainian producers and send them to countries in need, mainly in Africa and Asia.