Syria updates: Government reportedly loses control of Daraa

12/07/2024 December 7, 2024 Turkish, Russian and Iranian foreign ministers to meet in Doha

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran are to meet in the Qatari capital, Doha, to discuss the escalation of violence in Syria amid the lightning rebel offensive.

Despite supporting opposing sides in Syria's civil war, the three countries have been working together since 2017 to end the conflict in the so-called Astana process.

Both Moscow and Tehran have offered military help to Syrian President Bashar Assad as he faces a renewed flare-up, while Ankara seems to approve the rebel offensive.

Russia first entered the civil conflict in Syria in 2015 at Assad's request and aided him in regaining two-thirds of the country after his regime lost control of large swathes of territory to various rebel actors.

Iran sees Assad's Alawite-dominated Ba'athist government as an important Shiite ally in the region that acts as a counterweight to Saudi Arabian and US influence.

Ankara, meanwhile, is interested in a stable Syria to enable the return of the nearly 3 million Syrian refugees currently in Turkey. At the same time, Turkish forces are deployed in Syria's northwest to fight Kurdish forces, seen by Ankara as a threat to the Turkish state.