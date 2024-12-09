Syria updates: Germany halts asylum proceedings for Syrians

Germany is putting a pause on decisons on asylum applications for Syrian citizens, with German news agency DPA reporting that the decision will likely affect 47,000 applications.

The decision comes after Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family fled the country after being toppled by rebel forces over the weekend.

Assad and his family have been reportedly granted asylum in Moscow, according to Russian state media.

The 59-year-old boarded a plane in Damascus on Sunday morning in what marked a turning point in the country's long-running civil war.

The end of Assad's rule has sparked celebration in Syria, but it has also plunged the country into uncertainty.

Here are the latest developments in the Syrian civil war on Monday, December 9: