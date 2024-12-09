Syria updates: Germany halts asylum proceedings for Syrians

Syria updates: Germany halts asylum proceedings for SyriansPublished December 9, 2024last updated December 9, 2024
What you need to know
Germany is putting a pause on decisons on asylum applications for Syrian citizens, with German news agency DPA reporting that the move will likely affect 47,000 pending applications.
The decision comes after Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family fled the country after being toppled by rebel forces over the weekend.
Assad and his family have been reportedly granted asylum in Moscow, according to Russian state media.
The 59-year-old boarded a plane in Damascus on Sunday morning in what marked a turning point in the country's long-running civil war.
The end of Assad's rule has sparked celebration in Syria, but it has also plunged the country into uncertainty.
Here are the latest developments in the Syrian civil war on Monday, December 9:
Germany to halt Syrian asylum decisions, media reports say
Germany is set to temporarily suspend decisions on asylum applications from Syrian citizens following the toppling of former President Bashar Assad, according to a spokesperson for the Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).
The halt applies to more than 47,000 asylum applications from Syrians in Germany, the spokesperson said.
"The BAMF takes a very close look at the individual cases, including an assessment of the situation on the ground in the country of origin," an Interior Ministry spokesman told journalists in Berlin.
There are 974,136 Syrian nationals currently living in Germany, according to the German Interior Ministry.
Of those, 5,090 are recognized asylum seekers and 321,444 have refugee status.
A further 329,242 people have so-called subsidiary protection status,
Subsidiary protection is available to those who do not qualify as refugees as defined by the Geneva Refugee Convention, but who are in serious danger in their home country.
Austria has also reporteldy suspended 7,300 ongoing Syrian asylum applications.
Who are the key rebel groups fighting in Syria?
The Syrian opposition remains a fragmented patchwork of groups with conflicting ideologies and clashing long-term ambitions.
Each group is dependent on the support of competing foreign powers, often putting them at odds with one another.
Here's a closer look at the players shaping the post-Assad landscape in Syria.
Russia to discuss state of military bases with new authorities
With rebels having taken over Latakia governate, the future of Russia's main military base in Syria is unclear.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was "premature" to discuss the future of its military installations due to the "extreme instability" in Syria.
"Of course, everything is being done now that is necessary and everything that is possible in order to get in touch with those who can deal with security. And, of course, our military is also taking all necessary precautions," Peskov said.
For years now, Russia's Hmeimim airbase has facilitated the Kremlin's support for Assad's troops.
According to Russian bloggers with ties to the Defense Ministry, there is also a grave threat to the Tartus naval base, which has been used as a staging point for operations in Africa and also as a repair and replenishment hub as Russia's only base on the Mediterranean.
Thousands of prisoners freed from Syrian jails
Tens of thousands of prisoners have been freed from Syria's notorious prisons over the last week as insurgent rebels advanced across the country and toppled President Bashar Assad's regime.
Videos shared on social media showed released prisoners celebrating on the streets of the capital, Damascus, and other cities including Aleppo, Homs and Hama.
One former detainee, 63-year-old writer Bashar Barhoum, told the Associated Press news agency that he had been freed from his cell in Damascus at dawn on Sunday, supposedly the day he was to have been executed.
"I haven't seen the sun until today," he said. "Instead of being dead tomorrow, thank God, he gave me a new lease of life."
Rami Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition war monitor based in the UK, put the number of liberated prisoners in the tens of thousands.
The Assad regime gained a fearsome reputation for imposing harsh conditions, with human rights groups, whistleblowers and former detainees reporting systematic torture, disease, starvation and secret executions.
What war crimes did the Assad regime commit?
The toppling of Syrian President Bashar Assad has ended over 50 years of iron-first, ruthless rule by the Assad family.
During the civil war over the past 13 years, human rights groups have documented a litany of war crimes the Assad regime committed, including torture, murder and enforced disappearances of anti-government protesters and opposition activists.
Assad's forces have carried out indiscriminate attacks on civilian homes and medical facilities, among others. They often used unguided weapons such as barrel bombs and globally banned cluster munitions.
The civil war is estimated to have killed over half a million Syrians, including tens of thousands of children, since 2011.
Assad was one of the rare leaders in the world who used chemical weapons against his own people.
The Syrian Network for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, has recorded at least 222 chemical attacks in Syria since 2012, despite a ban on chemical weapons under international law that has been in place since 1925.
Two years into the civil war, In 2013, Assad launched the deadliest chemical attack on Ghouta, then a mainly opposition-held suburb of the country's capital Damascus.
According to various investigations and sources, between 480 and 1,500 people, among them many children, died in their sleep or suffocated elsewhere from the attack.
A United Nations Missions investigation said one month after the attack on Ghouta that sarin, one of the most toxic chemical warfare agents, was used.
But Assad and his Russian allies repeatedly denied chemical weapon use.
Assad's ouster now presents an opportunity to redress decades of human rights violations, rights groups like Amnesty International said.
"Syrians have been subjected to a horrifying catalogue of human rights violations that caused untold human suffering on a vast scale," Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's Secretary General, said in a statement.
"As much as possible in the circumstances, attempts must be made to collate and preserve evidence of any crimes committed, past or present, to ensure accountability," she added.
Turkey calls for 'inclusive' government in Syria
Turkey has called for an "inclusive" new government in Syria after Islamist-led rebels toppled longtime ruler Bashar Assad over the weekend.
"We expect international actors, especially the United Nations, to reach out to the Syrian people and support the establishment of an inclusive administration," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.
He added that Ankara will also work toward facilitating the return of Syrian migrants and asylum-seekers to their home country.
"We are going to continue taking steps for the secure and voluntary return of Syrians and for the rebuilding of the country," Fidan said. "We believe the Syrian people will seize this golden opportunity as well."
The minister said Turkey wants a new Syria that lives in harmony with its neighbours and would stand with Syrians in this "new page" in Damascus.
Syrian embassy in Moscow raises opposition flag — reports
A group of men have installed the three-starred flag of the Syrian rebel groups at the country's embassy building in Moscow, the Reuters and AFP news agencies reported.
Standing on the embassy's balcony, the men clapped and sang as they raised the green, red, black and white flag under falling snow.
It comes a day after a sudden, swift and stunning offensive by Islamist rebels drew the curtain on the over five-decade-long rule by the Assad family.
President Bashar Assad has reportedly fled to Russia where he was granted political asylum.
Israel says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria
Israel has struck suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets in Syria, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said, according to the AP news agency.
He pointed out that the move was aimed at preventing the weapons from falling into the wrong hands.
"The only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens," the minister stressed.
"That's why we attacked strategic weapons systems, like, for example, remaining chemical weapons, or long-range missiles and rockets, in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists."
He also underlined that the presence of Israeli forces in Syrian territory is a "limited, temporary" step.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the military to "take control" of the zone on Sunday, following the fall of Assad.
Israeli forces are believed to have struck targets in Syria several times during its conflict with the Lebanese-based group Hezbollah which had been a major supporter of the former Syrian regime.
China calls for 'political solution' to restore stability in Syria
China has urged "all relevant parties" in Syria to find a "political solution" as soon as possible to restore order and stability in the war-torn country.
"We hope all relevant parties will proceed on the basis of the Syrian people's fundamental interests and find a political solution as soon as possible to restore stability in the country," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing.
She added that Beijing was "closely watching developments in Syria."
China cultivated close ties with the Assad regime in Syria in recent years. When President Bashar Assad visited China last year, both sides announced a "strategic partnership."
After the ouster of Assad over the weekend, Beijing urged Syria's new rulers to "take practical measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel."
Assad's fall has 'shaken' Putin's credibility among allies, experts say
The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said the fall of Syria's Assad has shaken the credibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin amongst his allies, calling it a "strategic political defeat for Moscow."
"Russia's inability or decision to not reinforce Assad's regime as the Syrian opposition offensive made rapid gains throughout the country will also hurt Russia's credibility as a reliable and effective security partner throughout the world, which will in turn negatively affect Putin's ability to garner support throughout the world for his desired multipolar world," the ISW analysis said.
The ISW said it had collected "strong indicators" that Russia had been working towards evacuating its military assets from Syria.
"Even if Russia maintains some or all of its bases in Syria, it is a major geopolitical loss for Moscow, as Russia's continued basing in Syria will be at the mercy of Syrian opposition groups that the Kremlin previously used to call terrorists," the ISW said.
Russia's privately-owned Interfax news agency cited unnamed Kremlin sources as saying Russia favoured a political solution to the crisis in Syria, where Moscow supported Assad during thelong civil war.
Who will rule Syria next?
The fall of the Assad regime has now raised questions about the future of the country and the way forward.
Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said the government was ready to "extend its hand" to the opposition and turn its functions over to a transitional government, according to the Associated Press.
"The fear is, it will have an Islamist tinge to it. What that exactly means, remains to be seen," Middle East Analyst Rodger Shanahan told DW.
Fawaz A. Gerges, a professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science, told DW that Syria could either descend into chaos or begin the process of state-building and nation-building.
The ouster by rebel groups was led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who have promised equal rights to minorities. The groups have also said they are not seeking revenge.
The White House said the US priorities in Syria are to make sure the conflict does not encourage a resurgence of the Islamic State militant group, also known as ISIS.
President Joe Biden announced Sunday that US forces had conducted dozens of airstrikes targeting IS camps and operatives in Syria as his administration tries to stabilize the region.
UN Security Council to meet over Syria
Russia has requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council to be held Monday, after rebels seized control of Damascus and overthrew President Bashar Assad.
The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in New York (2000 GMT). Multiple diplomatic sources told the AFP and DPA news agencies that the meeting would take place behind closed doors.
Rebel groups made sudden advances over the last 11 days, eventually toppling Assad's government as they entered the capital Damascus.
Assad reportedly in Moscow after rebels take Damascus
Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad has been granted refuge in Russia and is currently Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Kremlin.
Islamist-led rebels swept into Damascus early on Sunday, forcing Assad to flee and bringing an end to more than 50 years of his family's rule.
The victorious rebel groups declared a curfew beginning 4:00 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) for thirteen hours, until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Crowds celebrated across the country and some toured Assad's home.
Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, leader of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) that led the rebel advance addressed the nation from the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.
"This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region," he said.
US President Joe Biden said Washington will "engage with all Syrian groups" during the transition of power, adding that Assad should be held accountable for his actions.
Several other world leaders hailed the fall of Assad's dictatorship.
"This historic change in the region offers opportunities but is not without risks," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
tg/zc,rm (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)