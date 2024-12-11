Syria updates: Germany announces €8 million in aid

Skip next section Germany to provide Syria with €8 million in aid, says Foreign Minister Baerbock

Germany's Foreign Ministry said that Berlin would provide an additional €8 million ($8.4 million) in humanitarian aid for Syria.

"We see a moment of hope," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, but warned that the situation was "anything but stable."

She said that the return of Syrian refugees must be coordinated with partners in Europe and with the UN.

She also called for Israel and Turkey not to "jeopardize" the formation of a new Syrian government.

"We must not allow the internal Syrian dialogue process to be torpedoed from the outside," she said. "Neighbors such as the Turkish and Israeli governments, which are asserting their security interests, must not jeopardize the process."