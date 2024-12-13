Syria updates: G7 leaders to discuss transition period

12/13/2024 December 13, 2024 Assad's fall 'shows how fragile' dictatorships are — US historian

US journalist and historian Anne Applebaum has told DW that the sudden fall of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad "shows to everybody who imagines that dictatorships are somehow stronger and more stable ... how fragile they are."

"The moment that people sense weakness, the moment they feel that it's over, then it falls apart very fast. And I think that we should remember that when we're dealing withIran, dealing with Russia, dealing with North Korea, dealing with any of these regimes all over the world," she said.

Anne Applebaum what Assad's fall means for other autocrats To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Applebaum also pointed out that alliances between autocratic regimes are inherently unstable.

"There is no shared ideology between Russia and Iran and Syria and Venezuela. They're rather linked by a perception of common interest, whether it's a common interest in the narcotics trade, or common interest in disruption, or common interest in maintaining themselves in power, or common interest in laundering money — that's why they work together," she said.

"The moment that one of them perceives that the other is too weak or ineffective or it can't help anymore, that's when these bonds will break."

Applebaum is a staff writer for The Atlantic magazine and has just released the book "Autocrats Inc."