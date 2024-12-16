  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsSyria

Syria updates: EU to send envoy to Damascus

Published December 16, 2024last updated December 16, 2024

The European Union will be sending a diplomat to talk with the new government, the first such meeting in Syria in years. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oBFV
People celebrate the fall of Assad in Damascus, Syria
There have been outpourings of joy in Damascus after the fall of the Assad regimeImage: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/REUTERS
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has confirmed that the bloc's envoy was en route to Syria for the first diplomatic talks since member states cut ties with the Assad regime over a decade ago.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has discussed the state of his country's intervention in Syria with US President-elect Donald Trump.

Here are the latest developments from and related to Syria on Monday, December 16:

Skip next section Kurds call for immediate stop to all military operations in Syria
December 16, 2024

Kurds call for immediate stop to all military operations in Syria

Leaders of Syria's semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the northeast have issued a statement calling for "a stop to military operations over the entire Syrian territory in order to begin a constructive, comprehensive national dialogue."

Although HTS rebel leaders have promised to respect religious and ethnic minorities, their extremist roots have left many doubting that they will make good on these vows.

Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Syria, and represent about 10% of the population. Following widespread repression of their language and culture under Assad's regime, they joined the fight against government forces in the Syrian Civil War.

Since the fall of Assad, there has been also sporadic fighting between Kurds and Turkish-backed militias in northeastern Syria in the past week. 

Although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposed Assad, Turkey also sees some Kurds as its enemy because of Kurdish separatist movements within its own borders.

Due to colonialism and international treaties following World War I, Kurds have become minorities in Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and elsewhere, with many advocating for the creation of their own homeland.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oBlm
Skip next section Israeli airstrikes target Syria's missile warehouses
December 16, 2024

Israeli airstrikes target Syria's missile warehouses

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Israel has launched its "most violent strikes" in Syria since 2012 on what it says are missile warehouses.

After decades of hostilities and conflicts over territory, Israel has ramped up its attacks on Syrian military installations after former President Assad and his family dramatically fled to Russia last week.

Israeli troops have seized control of a UN demilitarized buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli government has denied accusations of taking advantage of the situation to make a major land grab, and of leaving the buffer zone to advance further into Syria.

Israel aims to double population in occupied Golan Heights

https://p.dw.com/p/4oBHI
Skip next section Netanyahu, Trump talk Syria
December 16, 2024

Netanyahu, Trump talk Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had spoken to US President-elect Donald Trump over the phone late on Sunday to reaffirm what he called Israel's peaceful intentions in the region.

"We have no interest in a conflict with Syria," Netahyahu said, as Israeli strikes have prompted fears that Israel will continue its attacks in Syria in addition to the fighting against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The prime minister added that "we will determine Israeli policy regarding Syria according to the reality on the ground," saying that the military was targeting Syrian army outposts because the Assad regime had "allowed Iran to arm Hezbollah through its territory."

For years, Iran supported former President Assad due to religious affinity and to maintain its sphere of influence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oBHd
Skip next section EU sends diplomat for talks with rebel leaders
December 16, 2024

EU sends diplomat for talks with rebel leaders

Kaja Kallas, the new foreign policy chief of the European Union, confirmed that the bloc had sent an envoy to Damascus for talks with the interim government led by rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

The EU's decision comes after the US and the UK made similar moves over the weekend.

Western allies largely cut diplomatic ties with the regime of former President Bashar Assad over a decade ago following his violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

"Our top diplomat in Syria will go to Damascus today. We'll have the contacts there," Kallas told journalists ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"We can't leave a vacuum," she added, as regional and global powers begin vying for influence over how Syria moves forward.

At the same time, many Western countries are wary of dealings with the new government due to HTS' roots as an off-shoot of al-Qaeda in Syria. 

"For us, it's not only the words, but we want to see the deeds going to the right direction. So not only what they are saying, but also what they are doing," Kallas said of the group's attempts to soften their image.

"I think the coming weeks and months will show whether it goes to the right direction. And I think then we are also open to discuss next steps," she added.

es/lo (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

https://p.dw.com/p/4oBG8