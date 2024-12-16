Syria updates: EU to send envoy to Damascus

Skip next section Kurds call for immediate stop to all military operations in Syria

Leaders of Syria's semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the northeast have issued a statement calling for "a stop to military operations over the entire Syrian territory in order to begin a constructive, comprehensive national dialogue."

Although HTS rebel leaders have promised to respect religious and ethnic minorities, their extremist roots have left many doubting that they will make good on these vows.

Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Syria, and represent about 10% of the population. Following widespread repression of their language and culture under Assad's regime, they joined the fight against government forces in the Syrian Civil War.

Since the fall of Assad, there has been also sporadic fighting between Kurds and Turkish-backed militias in northeastern Syria in the past week.

Although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposed Assad, Turkey also sees some Kurds as its enemy because of Kurdish separatist movements within its own borders.

Due to colonialism and international treaties following World War I, Kurds have become minorities in Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and elsewhere, with many advocating for the creation of their own homeland.