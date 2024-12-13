Syria updates: EU launches 'air bridge' for humanitarian aid

12/13/2024 December 13, 2024 EU announces 'air bridge' to Syria via Turkey

The European Commission, the European Union's executive body, said the bloc will soon launch an "air bridge" operation to deliver an initial 50 metric tons (55 US tons) of health supplies to Syria.

The items, taken from EU stockpiles in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, will be transported by plane to the southern city of Adana in Turkey for distribution in Syria "in the coming days," a Commission statement said.

A further 46 metric tons of supplies will be sent from a stockpile in Denmark to the Turkish city of Adana, from where they will be distributed in Syria by UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

The Commission has also increased its funding for Syria for this year by €4 million ($4.2 million), bringing total humanitarian support to €163 million in 2024.

"The collapse of the Assad regime offers new hope for the Syrian people. But this moment of change also carries risks and brings hardship. With the situation on the ground so volatile, our help to the people of Syria is ever more important," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We stand with the people of Syria," she added.

Von der Leyen will travel to Turkey on Tuesday to discuss the delivery of humanitarian aid with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.