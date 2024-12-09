Syria updates: Civilians awaken after the toppling of Assad

Syria updates: Civilians awaken after the toppling of AssadDecember 9, 2024
What you need to know
- Bashar Assad has taken refuge in Moscow, according to Russian state media
- Rebel groups imposed a curfew overnight
Here are the latest developments in the Syrian civil war on Monday, December 9:
UN Security Council to meet over Syria
Russia has requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council to be held Monday, after rebels seized control of Damascus and overthrew President Bashar Assad.
The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 pm (2000 GMT). Multiple diplomatic sources told the AFP and DPA news agencies that the meeting would take place behind closed doors.
Rebel groups made sudden advances over the last 11 days, eventually toppling Assad's government as they moved on to Damascus.
Assad reportedly in Moscow after rebels take Damascus
Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad has been granted refuge in Russia and is currently Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Kremlin.
Islamist-led rebels swept into Damascus early on Sunday, forcing Assad to flee and bringing an end to more than 50 years of his family's rule.
The victorious rebel groups declared a curfew beginning 4:00 pm local time (1:00pm GMT) for thirteen hours, until 5:00 am Wednesday.
Crowds celebrated across the country and some toured Assad's home.
Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, leader of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) that led the rebel advance addressed the nation from the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.
"This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region," he said.
US President Joe Biden said Washington will "engage with all Syrian groups" during the transition of power, adding that Assad should be held accountable for his actions.
Several other world leaders hailed the fall of Assad's dictatorship.
"This historic change in the region offers opportunities but is not without risks," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
tg/zc (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)