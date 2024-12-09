  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Live
ConflictsSyria

Syria updates: Civilians awaken after the toppling of Assad

December 9, 2024

Syrian President Bashar Assad reportedly fled to Russia, where state media says he has been granted asylum. The UN Security Council will meet later in the day to discuss Syria. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ntor
A man walks on a picture of Assad in Damascus.
Syrian opposition supporters ransacked the presidential palace in DamascusImage: Omar Haj Kadour/AFP
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  • Bashar Assad has taken refuge in Moscow, according to Russian state media
  • Rebel groups imposed a curfew overnight

Here are the latest developments in the Syrian civil war on Monday, December 9:  

Skip next section UN Security Council to meet over Syria
December 9, 2024

UN Security Council to meet over Syria

Russia has requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council to be held Monday, after rebels seized control of Damascus and overthrew President Bashar Assad.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 pm (2000 GMT). Multiple diplomatic sources told the AFP and DPA news agencies that the meeting would take place behind closed doors.

Rebel groups made sudden advances over the last 11 days, eventually toppling Assad's government as they moved on to Damascus.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ntpT
Skip next section Assad reportedly in Moscow after rebels take Damascus
December 9, 2024

Assad reportedly in Moscow after rebels take Damascus

Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad has been granted refuge in Russia and is currently Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Kremlin.

Islamist-led rebels swept into Damascus early on Sunday, forcing Assad to flee and bringing an end to more than 50 years of his family's rule.

The victorious rebel groups declared a curfew beginning 4:00 pm local time (1:00pm GMT) for thirteen hours, until 5:00 am Wednesday.

Supporters of the Syrian opposition celebrating in Damascus
Supporters of the Syrian opposition celebrated on the streets of DamascusImage: Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo/picture alliance

Crowds celebrated across the country and some toured Assad's home.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, leader of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) that led the rebel advance addressed the nation from the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.

"This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region," he said.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani speaking in Damascus
Islamist HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani spoke at the Umayyad Mosque in DamascusImage: Aref Tammawi/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden said Washington will "engage with all Syrian groups" during the transition of power, adding that Assad should be held accountable for his actions. 

Several other world leaders hailed the fall of Assad's dictatorship.

"This historic change in the region offers opportunities but is not without risks," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. 

Regional powers’ reaction to Syria

tg/zc (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

https://p.dw.com/p/4ntos