Syria updates: Civilians awaken after the toppling of Assad

12/09/2024 December 9, 2024 Assad reportedly in Moscow after rebels take Damascus

Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad has been granted refuge in Russia and is currently Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Kremlin.

Islamist-led rebels swept into Damascus early on Sunday, forcing Assad to flee and bring an end to more than 50 years of his family's rule.

The victorious rebel groups declared a curfew beginning 4:00 pm local time (1:00pm GMT) for thirteen hours, until 5:00 am Wednesday.

Supporters of the Syrian opposition celebrated on the streets of Damascus Image: Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo/picture alliance

Crowds celebrated across the country and some toured Assad's home.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, leader of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) that led the rebel advance addressed the nation from the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.

"This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region," he said.

Islamist HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani spoke at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus Image: Aref Tammawi/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden said Washington will "engage with all Syrian groups" during the transition of power, adding that Assad should be held accountable for his actions.

Several other world leaders hailed the fall of Assad's dictatorship.

"This historic change in the region offers opportunities but is not without risks," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

