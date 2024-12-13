Syria updates: Celebrations take over Damascus square

12/13/2024 December 13, 2024 Blinken makes surprise visit to Iraq for Syria talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Iraq for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on the future of Syria after the fall of Bashar Assad.

He flew to Iraq from the Turkish capital, Ankara. It comes a day after the US official spoke with Jordanian officials in the Red Sea city of Aqaba.

The State Department said Blinken was to "discuss regional security opportunities and challenges, as well as enduring US support for engagement with all communities in Syria to establish an inclusive transition."

It said Blinken would also "underscore US commitment to the US-Iraq strategic partnership and to Iraq's security, stability and sovereignty."