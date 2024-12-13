Syria updates: Celebrations take over Damascus square

12/13/2024 December 13, 2024 Tens of thousands of Syrians celebrate Assad ouster amid Friday prayers

Thousands gathered in and around the Damascus' historic Umayyad Mosque following weekly prayers Image: Leo Correa/AP Photo/picture alliance

Tens of thousands of Syrians took to the streets to celebrate nearly a week after a rebel group took the capital, Damascus.

The celebrations coincided with the first Muslim Friday prayers since the fall of dictator Bashar Assad, whose family had ruled the country for over 53 years.

People waved the green, white and black flag associated with the Syrian opposition and used by the new interim government and chanted "God bless Free Syria."

According to eyewitnesses cited by Germany's DPA news agency, tens of thousands of people gathered at the historic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus' old city.

Rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, gave his victory speech on Sunday from the iconic landmark.

On Friday, al-Sharaa called for Syrians to celebrate the fall of the regime, while calling for "peaceful behavior" and for citizens to refrain from "celebratory gunfire."