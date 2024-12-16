Syria updates: Assad makes first statement since ousting

Syrian President Bashar Assad has made his first statement since being removed from power.

Assad claims his departure from Syria was not planned and took place amid intensified attacks.

Meanwhile, German diplomat Michael Ohnmacht is leading the EU’s efforts to establish contact with the new leaders of Syria according to reports.

Western governments have been considering how best to deal with Syria’s new leaders considering their designated terrorist status.

Here are the latest developments from and related to Syria on Monday, December 16: