Syria updates: Assad in Russia, granted asylum — reports

US will 'engage with all Syrian groups' on transition, Biden says

12/08/2024 December 8, 2024 US will 'engage with all Syrian groups' on transition, Biden says

Outgoing US President Joe Biden has said that the US intends to "engage with all Syrian groups" regarding the transition of power.

Speaking from the White House, Biden said Washington would assess the statements made by the leaders of the rebel groups who led the offensive which ousted Assad. He went on to warn that some Syrian rebel groups had a "grim record of terrorism."

"We will engage with all Syrian groups, including within the process led by the United Nations, to establish a transition away from the Assad regime toward independent, sovereign" Syria "with a new constitution."

Biden credited action by Washington and its allies for weakening Assad's backers Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.

"Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East," he said, echoing earlier statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had called Assad's fall a "direct result of the blows we inflicted on Hezbollah."

"The US will support Syria's neighbors in the period of transition," Biden said, amid growing uncertainties in the Middle East region given Israel's war in Gaza and its shaky ceasefire in Lebanon.

He described Assad's fall as a "fundamental act of justice" while also being a "moment of risk and uncertainty."

Biden said the US was unsure of Assad's whereabouts, while acknowledging reports he was seeking asylum in Russia.