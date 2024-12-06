Syria updates: Assad forces lose ground to HTS and Kurds

Syria updates: Assad forces lose ground to HTS and KurdsPublished December 6, 2024last updated December 6, 2024
What you need to know
- Rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) advance on Homs as thousands flee, monitor says
- Russia urges citizens to leave Syria
- Jordan shuts border crossing into Syria
Here are the latest developments in the Syrian civil war on Friday, December 6:
Reporters Without Borders urges investigation into 2 reporters' deaths
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called for an independent investigation into the deaths of two journalists in northern Syria during the rapid rebel advance.
The head of RSF in Germany, Anja Osterhaus, said crimes against war correspondents "cannot go unpunished."
Award-winning photojournalist Anas Alkharboutli, who was working for German news agency DPA, was killed during an airstrike near the city of Hama on December 4.
Mustafa al-Kurdi, working for Turkish state media TRT and for Focus Aleppo, was killed in Aleppo on November 30. RSF said he was shot by forces loyal to Assad while in a car.
"The heinous murders of Anas Alkharboutli, killed in an air strike, and Mustafa al-Kurdi, murdered by Bashar al-Assad's army, both took place as fighting between opposition groups and the regime's forces began," Jonathan Dagher, the head of RSF's Middle East Desk, said.
"Independent investigations must be launched immediately to determine who is responsible for these crimes and bring them to justice," he said.
Dagher also said that Assad's dictatorship was "responsible for the vast majority of the deaths of 194 journalists massacred in the line of duty since the start of the 2011 revolution and the war that followed."
Jordan shuts border crossing into Syria
Jordan has closed its only border crossing into Syria, the kingdom's interior minister said on Friday.
Mazen al-Faraya announced "the closure of the Jaber border crossing opposite the Syrian Nassib crossing as a result of the surrounding security conditions in Syria's south."
Jordanians and Jordanian trucks would still be allowed to return via the crossing, officials said. But no one would be allowed to cross into Syria.
Russia urges citizens to leave Syria amid rebel advance
Russia has urged its citizens to leave Syria, as a stunning offensive by Islamist rebels in recent days has put Syrian government forces on the back foot and forced them to withdraw from several parts of the country.
The Russian embassy in Damascus advised citizens "to leave the country on commercial flights through airports in operation."
It cited the "difficult military and political situation" in the country.
Moscow is an ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad and has maintained a considerable military presence in the conflict-torn nation in support of his regime.
Assad troops withdraw from areas in eastern Deir el-Zour province: monitor
Syrian government forces have withdrawn from parts of the eastern Deir el-Zour province that were under their control, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
It said that the withdrawal was in response to the advances made by Kurdish-led forces in the region.
"Syrian forces and their Iran-backed allies completely withdrew from areas they control in [Deir el-Zour] province and Kurdish forces are advancing towards their areas," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the UK-based war monitor.
Deir el-Zour province is split between Kurdish forces to the east of the Euphrates and Iran-backed Syrian government forces and allies to the west.
Thousands flee amid the Islamist offensive
Thousands of residents of Homs city have been leaving their homes and fleeing to western coastal regions that are under full control of Assad's government, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Videos circulating online showed a highway jammed with cars full of people fleeing Homs.
The city has a large population of Alawites, a minority community to which Assad belongs.
Homs lies on an important intersection between the capital Damascus and Syria's coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, where Assad enjoys wide support.
Losing control of Homs could deal a big blow to Assad's forces.
Rebels advancing on key city Homs, monitor says
Insurgents led by the Islamist faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) are advancing on the central Syrian city of Homs, the UK-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday.
The Observatory said the insurgents were now just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the outskirts of the key city, which provides a link between the capital, Damascus, and the north.
The southward march of the rebels comes after they captured the northern city of Aleppo and Hama in the center in what have been devastating blows to the power of autocratic President Bashar Assad.
De facto HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani said the aim of the offensive was to overthrow Assad.
Here's what you need to know about the Syrian insurgency
Syria descended into civil war in 2012 after a brutal government crackdown on largely peaceful pro-democracy protests in the previous year.
Various state-sponsored and non-state actors were drawn into the ensuing conflicts, with notably Russia and Iran stepping in to aid President Bashar Assad in suppressing the revolt.
With their aid, Assad succeeded in bringing two-thirds of the country back under his control.
However, now, the pro-Turkish Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), previously affiliated with the terrorist group al-Qaeda, has become the driving force behind the new wave of insurgency.
HTS controls Syria's northwest region of Idlib, which had become the country's last opposition bastion.
The offensive comes at a time when Russia and Iran, Assad's major allies, have had their attention diverted by conflicts elsewhere, likely weakening the Syrian army's fighting power.
While HTS is trying to capture areas controled by Assad, the offensive can also be seen in the context of Turkish efforts to target majority Kurds in the country's northeast.
Turkey, which borders Syria to the north and largely opposes the government in Damascus, has regularly attacked the Kurdish autonomous region and targeted groups Ankara has labeled "terrorist," such the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF.
sri/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)