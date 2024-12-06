Syria updates: Assad forces lose ground to HTS and Kurds

12/06/2024 December 6, 2024 Lebanon shuts all border crossings except main Beirut-Damascus highway

Lebanon's General Security Directorate said the country was closing all land border crossings with Syria, except for a main one along a highway linking the capitals of Beirut and Damascus.

That crossing is situated well to the south of the areas most hotly contested at present.

The decision from the agency in charge of the borders came hours after an Israeli airstrike damaged the Arida border crossing with Syria in north Lebanon, just days after it was reopened.

Israel's military said it had targeted Hezbollah "weapons-smuggling routes."