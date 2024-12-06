Syria updates: Assad forces lose ground on multiple fronts

12/06/2024 December 6, 2024 Recap — Assad forces lose ground on multiple fronts, moving troops to meet HTS advance

The strain on Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces amid the rapid advance of Turkish-backed Islamist rebels to the north of Damascus began to show in other parts of the country on Friday.

With Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces nearing the country's third-largest city, Homs, and threatening to try to cut the capital off from its own coastline and ports, other armed groups took control of government facilities in several provinces.

First, the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) said its forces had taken up positions in the few parts of Deir el-Zour city and the province of the same name that it did not previously control.

Observers reported seeing large columns of Syrian troops departing the city in the direction of Homs and Damascus.

Later on Friday, first reports of armed groups seizing government facilities to the south of Damascus, in Daraa and Sweida provinces, began to emerge from groups like the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.