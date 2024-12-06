Syria updates: Assad forces lose ground on multiple fronts

Skip next section 'Seems it's a matter of time before they take the town,' regional journalist says of Homs

Wladimir van Wilgenburg writes for the monthly English-language magazine the Kurdistan Chronicle based in Erbil in Iraq. He spoke to DW TV about the developments.

"It seems it's a matter of time before they take the town," he said of the HTS advance on Homs, although he did note Syria was trying to relocate forces to slow the rebels' march south and reinforce Damascus.

For more on his thoughts on Syrian army withdrawals in other parts of the country, or what the rebel fighters might want or do if they get their wish and reach Damascus and topple Assad, watch the full interview here.