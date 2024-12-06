Syria updates: Assad forces lose ground on multiple fronts

Syria updates: Assad forces lose ground on multiple frontsPublished December 6, 2024last updated December 6, 2024
What you need to know
- Rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) advance on Homs as thousands flee, monitor says
- Kurdish forces move into Deir el-Zour as Assad forces withdraw
- Armed groups south of Damascus, in Daraa and Sweida, also seized government facilities
- Jordan and Lebanon shut border crossings
- Russia urges citizens to leave Syria
Here are the latest developments in the Syrian civil war on Friday, December 6:
'Seems it's a matter of time before they take the town,' regional journalist says of Homs
Wladimir van Wilgenburg writes for the monthly English-language magazine the Kurdistan Chronicle based in Erbil in Iraq. He spoke to DW TV about the developments.
"It seems it's a matter of time before they take the town," he said of the HTS advance on Homs, although he did note Syria was trying to relocate forces to slow the rebels' march south and reinforce Damascus.
For more on his thoughts on Syrian army withdrawals in other parts of the country, or what the rebel fighters might want or do if they get their wish and reach Damascus and topple Assad, watch the full interview here.
Recap — Assad forces lose ground on multiple fronts, moving troops to meet HTS advance
The strain on Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces amid the rapid advance of Turkish-backed Islamist rebels to the north of Damascus began to show in other parts of the country on Friday.
With Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces nearing the country's third-largest city, Homs, and threatening to try to cut the capital off from its own coastline and ports, other armed groups took control of government facilities in several provinces.
First, the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) said its forces had taken up positions in the few parts of Deir el-Zour city and the province of the same name that it did not previously control.
Observers reported seeing large columns of Syrian troops departing the city in the direction of Homs and Damascus.
Later on Friday, first reports of armed groups seizing government facilities to the south of Damascus, in Daraa and Sweida provinces, began to emerge from groups like the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Monitor: Assad officials, forces also flee facilities in southern Sweida
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights now also reports Assad forces and officials abandoning facilities in the southern governorate of Sweida.
Local insurgents attacked and gained control of a prison, police and military facilities and offices of Assad's Baath party in or near the city of Sweida, the province's capital, the Observatory said.
The UK-based Observatory, which relies on a network of local contacts inside war-torn Syria, has long been a core source of information on the country's civil war.
Sweida borders Daraa in Syria's southwest, where local fighters have similarly seized some facilities and a border crossing to Jordan as Assad's forces withdraw or relocate.
Both these regions are to the south of Damascus, while the bulk of the fighting has been to its north in recent days.
Kurdish-led SDF forces move west in Deir el-Zour, Assad's withdraw towards Palmyra
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance led by Kurdish fighters, which had long controlled most of northeastern Syria, advanced into areas of Deir el-Zour province formerly held by Assad's forces on Friday.
"In order to protect our people, our Deir el-Zour Military Council fighters were deployed in Deir el-Zour city and west of the Euphrates River," the Arab-majority council affiliated with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement.
Prior to the movements of the last few days, SDF controlled the parts of the region east of the Euphrates.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported columns of Assad forces moving southwest out of the region, headed for the historical desert city of Palmyra along a route that would lead to the capital.
The oil-producing region of Deir el-Zour borders Iraq and had been a key point of entry for Iranian-backed groups from Iraq fighting alongside Assad's forces.
Armed groups seize control of border crossing south of Damascus
Armed groups have reportedly taken control of the Nassib-Jaber border crossing with Jordan in Syria's southern Daraa province, to the south of the capital Damascus, the head of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, told the AFP.
This comes as Assad's forces scrambled to react to the advance to the capital's north.
"Armed factions seized control of the Nassib border crossing with Jordan, as well as nearby checkpoints and towns," Rahman said.
Daraa Governorate in southwestern Syria was a rebel bastion at the height of the civil war in the early 2010s.
Reuters news agency cited two rebel sources as saying local fighters and former rebels overran one of the main military bases in the region, known as Liwa 52, near the town of Herak.
Iran says rebel advance poses 'great threat to the region'
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Baghdad on Friday for talks with his Iraqi and Syrian counterparts.
He alleged that Islamists, Israel and the US had conspired and "hatched a long-term plot to foment chaos and violence in the region."
"If Syria becomes a safe place for terrorists with the return of ISIS and other terrorist groups, it will create a great threat to the region," Araghchi told reporters in Baghdad.
Araghchi has visited Syria, Turkey and Iraq in recent days to discuss developments in Syria.
Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that "all Iraqi security forces are on high alert."
"We stress the need to protect Iraqi territory and borders and distance Iraq from any terrorist attacks," Hussein said.
Lebanon shuts all border crossings except main Beirut-Damascus highway
Lebanon's General Security Directorate said the country was closing all land border crossings with Syria, except for a main one along a highway linking the capitals of Beirut and Damascus.
That crossing is situated well to the south of the areas most hotly contested at present.
The decision from the agency in charge of the borders came hours after an Israeli airstrike damaged the Arida border crossing with Syria in north Lebanon, just days after it was reopened.
Israel's military said it had targeted Hezbollah "weapons-smuggling routes."
Turkey's Erdogan: Rebels' target clearly is Damascus
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped Syrian rebels would continue making gains, and said he believed it was clear they were trying to move on the capital.
"So far Idlib, Hama and Homs, and of course the objective, Damascus," Erdogan said. "The advances of the opposition are continuing as of now... Our hope is that this march in Syria continues without any issues."
Turkey, which has backed the opposition, said it would hold weekend talks in Qatar with Russia and Iran, key backers of Assad, to discuss developments in Syria.
The rebels securing Homs and its wider surroundings, in particular, could prove problematic for Assad and his forces. Doing so could cut the capital off from Syria's coastline and ports.
Reporters Without Borders urges investigation into 2 reporters' deaths
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called for an independent investigation into the deaths of two journalists in northern Syria during the rapid rebel advance.
The head of RSF in Germany, Anja Osterhaus, said crimes against war correspondents "cannot go unpunished."
Award-winning photojournalist Anas Alkharboutli, who was working for German news agency DPA, was killed during an airstrike near the city of Hama on December 4.
Mustafa al-Kurdi, working for Turkish state media TRT and for Focus Aleppo, was killed in Aleppo on November 30. RSF said he was shot by forces loyal to Assad while in a car.
"The heinous murders of Anas Alkharboutli, killed in an air strike, and Mustafa al-Kurdi, murdered by Bashar al-Assad's army, both took place as fighting between opposition groups and the regime's forces began," Jonathan Dagher, the head of RSF's Middle East Desk, said.
"Independent investigations must be launched immediately to determine who is responsible for these crimes and bring them to justice," he said.
Dagher also said that Assad's dictatorship was "responsible for the vast majority of the deaths of 194 journalists massacred in the line of duty since the start of the 2011 revolution and the war that followed."
Jordan shuts border crossing into Syria
Jordan has closed its only border crossing into Syria, the kingdom's interior minister said on Friday.
Mazen al-Faraya announced "the closure of the Jaber border crossing opposite the Syrian Nassib crossing as a result of the surrounding security conditions in Syria's south."
Jordanians and Jordanian trucks would still be allowed to return via the crossing, officials said. But no one would be allowed to cross into Syria.
Russia urges citizens to leave Syria amid rebel advance
Russia has urged its citizens to leave Syria, as a stunning offensive by Islamist rebels in recent days has put Syrian government forces on the back foot and forced them to withdraw from several parts of the country.
The Russian embassy in Damascus advised citizens "to leave the country on commercial flights through airports in operation."
It cited the "difficult military and political situation" in the country.
Moscow is an ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad and has maintained a considerable military presence in the conflict-torn nation in support of his regime.
Assad troops withdraw from areas in eastern Deir el-Zour province: monitor
Syrian government forces have withdrawn from parts of the eastern Deir el-Zour province that were under their control, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
It said that the withdrawal was in response to the advances made by Kurdish-led forces in the region.
"Syrian forces and their Iran-backed allies completely withdrew from areas they control in [Deir el-Zour] province and Kurdish forces are advancing towards their areas," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the UK-based war monitor.
Deir el-Zour province is split between Kurdish forces to the east of the Euphrates and Iran-backed Syrian government forces and allies to the west.
Thousands flee amid the Islamist offensive
Thousands of residents of Homs city have been leaving their homes and fleeing to western coastal regions that are under full control of Assad's government, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Videos circulating online showed a highway jammed with cars full of people fleeing Homs.
The city has a large population of Alawites, a minority community to which Assad belongs.
Homs lies on an important intersection between the capital Damascus and Syria's coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, where Assad enjoys wide support.
Losing control of Homs could deal a big blow to Assad's forces.
Rebels advancing on key city Homs, monitor says
Insurgents led by the Islamist faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) are advancing on the central Syrian city of Homs, the UK-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday.
The Observatory said the insurgents were now just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the outskirts of the key city, which provides a link between the capital, Damascus, and the north.
The southward march of the rebels comes after they captured the northern city of Aleppo and Hama in the center in what have been devastating blows to the power of autocratic President Bashar Assad.
De facto HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani said the aim of the offensive was to overthrow Assad.
Here's what you need to know about the Syrian insurgency
Syria descended into civil war in 2012 after a brutal government crackdown on largely peaceful pro-democracy protests in the previous year.
Various state-sponsored and non-state actors were drawn into the ensuing conflicts, with notably Russia and Iran stepping in to aid President Bashar Assad in suppressing the revolt.
With their aid, Assad succeeded in bringing two-thirds of the country back under his control.
However, now, the pro-Turkish Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), previously affiliated with the terrorist group al-Qaeda, has become the driving force behind the new wave of insurgency.
HTS controls Syria's northwest region of Idlib, which had become the country's last opposition bastion.
The offensive comes at a time when Russia and Iran, Assad's major allies, have had their attention diverted by conflicts elsewhere, likely weakening the Syrian army's fighting power.
While HTS is trying to capture areas controled by Assad, the offensive can also be seen in the context of Turkish efforts to target majority Kurds in the country's northeast.
Turkey, which borders Syria to the north and largely opposes the government in Damascus, has regularly attacked the Kurdish autonomous region and targeted groups Ankara has labeled "terrorist," such the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF.
sri/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)