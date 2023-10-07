  1. Skip to content
Syria: Russia blocks aid flows through Bab al-Hawa

Florian Neuhof
31 minutes ago

Bab al-Hawa is the last major entry point for aid into rebel-controlled northwest Syria. Now, millions of Syrians could soon be without vital aid after Russia blocked UN Security Council vote to keep the border crossing open for aid flows.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TnBJ
Cluster bombs in an warehouse outside Kyiv

Germany keeps distance from US cluster bombs for Ukraine

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Africa

Smoke plumes billow from a fire at a warehouse in southern Khartoum amidst fighting

No hope for peace as war in Sudan intensifies

No hope for peace as war in Sudan intensifies

Politics4 hours ago
Asia

Cambodian Premier Hun Sen

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of elections

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of elections

Press Freedom6 hours ago
Germany

A stage setting showing bloodied actors in action

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Culture14 hours ago
Europe

Author Milan Kundera in 2010.

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Literature12 hours ago
Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
North America

external

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

Catastrophe23 hours ago01:43 min
Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press FreedomJuly 11, 2023
