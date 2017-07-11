 Syria: NGOs file torture case against Russian Wagner fighters | News | DW | 15.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Syria: NGOs file torture case against Russian Wagner fighters

Three nongovernmental organizations from France, Syria and Russia are seeking justice against the private military company over the torture of a Syrian detainee.

Binnish, eastern Idlib, northern Syria.

The case could hold accountable the private military group with reported links to the Kremlin

Three nongovernmental organizations announced on Monday they had filed a landmark legal case in Moscow over the torture of a Syrian detainee.

The case against the Russian mercenary group Wagner comes after several cases in Europe seeking justice for torture victims in the Syrian war. 

"This litigation is a first-ever attempt by the family of a Syrian victim to hold Russian suspects accountable for serious crimes committed in Syria," the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression and Russian rights group Memorial said in a joint statement.

More to follow...

Advertisement