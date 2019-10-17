 Syria: Kurdish forces pull out of besieged town | News | DW | 20.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Syria: Kurdish forces pull out of besieged town

The evacuation of Syrian Democratic Forces from Ras al-Ayn still leaves the longer-term fate of a US-brokered deal with Turkey in question.

convoy of ambulances evacuating fighters and injured members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (AFP/N. Al-khatib)

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have withdrawn from the besieged border town of Ras al-Ayn, fulfilling part of a fragile US-brokered deal with Turkey.

On Sunday, dozens of vehicles carrying SDF fighters and civilians rolled out of the border town that has been at the center of clashes since the Turkish military and its rebel proxies launched an offensive on October 9, after the US said it was pulling troops from the region.

The Turkish military, SDF and a war monitor confirmed that Kurdish-led forces had exited the city. The truce only requires SDF fighters to leave, but many civilians fled for fear Turkish-backed rebels would commit more atrocities.

Watch video 01:40

Thousands demonstrate for peace

The withdrawal still leaves in doubt the longer-term sustainability of the US-Turkey negotiated 120-hour pause in fighting.

Turkey wants to create a 32-kilometer (20 mile) deep "safe zone" along a 420-kilometer stretch of its border to remove what it says are Kurdish "terrorists" and relocate Arab Syrian refugees into area. Syrian Kurdish YPG, which has links to Kurdish insurgents in Turkey, is the main component of the SDF.

The Syrian Kurds say they are committed to the US-mediated agreement, but plan to only withdraw from a 120-kilometer section of the border between Ras al-Ayn and Tel Abyad to the west, which has an Arab majority. The Kurdish pull out has so far not extended beyond Ras al-Ayn.

A may of the Syria-Turkey border region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday repeated threats to continue military operations if all 13 points of the deal agreed with the US were not implemented.  

However, Turkey's plans in northeast Syria were complicated when with Russian mediation the SDF invited the Syrian army and Russian troops into several areas under its control, establishing political and military tripwires that will complicate Ankara's next moves.

US President Donald Trump decision to withdraw of US troops from northern Syria leaves Washington with little influence on the ground to direct events, effectively giving Russia power to enter the vacuum.  The move was widely viewed as giving a green light for a Turkish attack on SDF forces that the US had allied with to defeat the "Islamic State."

Just as the 120-hour US-Turkey brokered truce is set to end on Tuesday, Erdogan will meet in the Black Sea city of Sochi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a key backer of the regime in Damascus.

The issue of the YPG's withdrawal from the cities of Manbij and Kobane, two areas were Russian and Syrian forces entered, would be discussed by Erdogan and Putin, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

"We believe we can reach an agreement with them to work together in the future, just like we have before," Cavusoglu said. While Erdogan and Putin have worked together on managing the Syrian conflict before, Russia has said the Turkish military operation should be limited and the territorial integrity of Syria protected. 

Watch video 42:36

DocFilm - Rojava - Northern Syria: The Kurds between Conflict and Democracy

cw/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Explained: Why Turkey wants a military assault on Syrian Kurds

A Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish territory could unleash instability, displacement and intense fighting. The Kurds are warning of ethnic cleansing and all-out war. (09.10.2019)  

Germany's Maas says Turkey 'invasion' illegitimate under international law

German Foreign Minister Maas described Turkey's offensive against Syrian Kurds as an "invasion" and said Berlin saw it as illegitimate. The EU might yet impose economic sanctions on Turkey, Maas told broadcaster ZDF. (20.10.2019)  

Northern Syria: How stable is the ceasefire?

Washington and Ankara have agreed to a ceasefire in northern Syria, but the deal leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Experts say these will present hurdles on the way to establishing a safe zone. (18.10.2019)  

EU, Germany condemn Turkish offensive in northern Syria

Germany and the European Union are among many voices speaking out against the Turkey's military invasion of northern Syria on Wednesday. World powers are deliberating how to respond. (10.10.2019)  

US begins troop withdrawal from northeastern Syria ahead of Turkish offensive

US troops are reportedly leaving northeastern Syria ahead of a planned Turkish offensive. US President Trump has, however, said Turkey must not do anything "off limits," or he would "destroy" its economy. (07.10.2019)  

Pence, Erdogan, Kurdish SDF agree to 120-hour ceasefire in Syria

US Vice President Mike Pence, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the commander of the Kurdish SDF forces agreed to a five-day ceasefire in the military offensive in northeastern Syria. (17.10.2019)  

WWW links

Amnesty International

Syria: Damning evidence of war crimes and other violations by Turkish forces and their allies

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thousands demonstrate for peace  

DocFilm - Rojava - Northern Syria: The Kurds between Conflict and Democracy  

Related content

Operation Peace Spring Syrien

Pence, Erdogan, Kurdish SDF agree to 120-hour ceasefire in Syria 17.10.2019

US Vice President Mike Pence, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the commander of the Kurdish SDF forces agreed to a five-day ceasefire in the military offensive in northeastern Syria.

Syrien Ras Al Ayn Türkische Armee

Northern Syria: How stable is the ceasefire? 18.10.2019

Washington and Ankara have agreed to a ceasefire in northern Syria, but the deal leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Experts say these will present hurdles on the way to establishing a safe zone.

BdTD Syrien Krieg Grenze Türkei | Begräbnis in Ras al-Aiin

Turkish-Kurdish cease-fire on edge as one soldier is killed 20.10.2019

Turkish forces said one soldier has been killed and another injured by the YPG in northern Syria, threatening a fragile cease-fire. President Erdogan said Turkey would "crush the heads of terrorists" who don't withdraw.

Advertisement