Syria: IS leader dies during US raid in rebel-held region

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The US said the leader of the so-called "Islamic State" was "taken off the battlefield" in a raid in northwestern Syria. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi blew himself up during the raid, an official said.
The White House on Thursday said US armed forces "have taken off the battlefield" Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) group.
The Pentagon earlier announced that the counterterrorism operation in Idlib, northwestern Syria, was "successful."
Local residents described the raid as the biggest since the October 2019 US operation, in which former IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi detonated a bomb that killed him and family members. Al-Qurashi had replaced al-Baghdadi shortly after his death.
A US official said al-Qurayshi also exploded a bomb that killed him and members of his family during the raid.
First responders and activists said 13 people, including children, were killed during the raid.
It came after a series of attacks by IS in the region in recent weeks.
US President Joe Biden said in a statement that he ordered the raid to "protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place." He said he would address the public later on Thursday.
"There were no US casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement early Thursday.
The Britain-based monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said US helicopters landed in a village where the US-led coalition troops attacked a house and clashed with fighters in rebel-held Idlib.
US forces reportedly used loudspeakers to ask women and children to leave the area.
According to an unnamed US official quoted by the AP news agency, one of the US helicopters suffered a mechanical problem during the raid and had to be blown up on the ground. The New York Times also reported the incident.
Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told the AFP news agency that "13 people at least were killed, among them four children and three women, during the operation."
The Observatory had earlier put the death toll at nine.
The Syrian Civil Defense, volunteer first responders also known as the White Helmets, also reported that at least 13 people were killed, including six children.
In recent months, US special forces have carried out several operations against jihadist targets in and around Idlib.
The region, mostly administered by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group of former members of al-Qaeda's franchise in Syria, is the last enclave to actively oppose the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
Idlib is also home to camps for families displaced by the conflict of the past decade. Analysts warn that jihadists use the region as a place to hide among civilians.
fb/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)