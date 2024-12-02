Syria: Iraqi militias provide Assad support

Iran-backed militias from Iraq entered the country to support the government's attempts to contain surprise advances by the insurgents. Iran's foreign minister says the country stands by Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

Iranian-backed militias from Iraq have entered Syria to assist the government's counteroffensive against rebels who have taken control of Aleppo, the largest city.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, approximately 200 Iraqi militiamen traveling in pickups crossed into Syria overnight.

"These are fresh reinforcements being sent to aid our comrades on the front lines in the north," a senior military official told the Reuters news agency.

Fighting continues around Aleppo and Idlib

Led by jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, insurgents launched a two-pronged attack on the city last week and moved into the countryside around Idlib and the neighboring Hama province.

Syrian and Russian airstrikes on rebel positions continued mostly in the two provinces.

Civil defense organization the White Helmets said at least 25 people were killed in airstrikes carried out by Syria and Russia in the region.

A spokesperson for the Russian government said "we of course continue to support Bashar Assad and we continue contacts at the appropriate levels."

Iran reiterates support for Syria

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said advisors from Tehran would remain in Syria "in accordance with the wishes" of Damascus.

"We entered Syria many years ago at the official invitation of the Syrian government, when the Syrian people faced the threat of terrorism," he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus Sunday and announced Tehran's full support for his government.

"I clearly announce full-fledged support to President Assad, government, army and people of Syria by the Islamic Republic of Iran," Aragchchi said.

Dozens of people were killed in airstrikes on across Idlib and Aleppo Image: Syrian Civil Defence White Helmets/AP Photo/picture alliance

The Iranian foreign minister later arrived in Turkey, one of the rebels' main backers.

Syrian Kurds were fleeing the fighting in large numbers after Turkish-backed rebels seized tal Rifaat from US-backed Kurdish authorities.

Western governments have issued a call for de-escalation in the Syrian conflict.

ftm/zc (Reuters, AP)