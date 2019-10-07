Syria: Hundreds of 'IS' supporters freed in Turkish incursion

Nearly 1,000 "Islamic State" (IS) fighters and supporters were able to free on Sunday when Turkey's new military operation reached a key Kurdish-held town in northeastern Syria.

At the same time, western leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded Ankara cease its actions against the Kurds.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced his surprise decision to pull military support for the Syrian Kurds last week, effectively abandoning a key ally in the defeat of IS. This not only led to widespread criticism, it opened up an avenue for Turkey to fulfill its desire to launch a full-scale operation against the Kurds in Syria, because of which the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) have said they could no longer focus on protecting IS-filled prisons and keeping an eye on the terrrorists' supporters.

'Resurgence of IS'

As Turkish forces approached Ein Eissa, about 35 km (20 miles) south of the border, Kurdish militia had to abandon a camp of about 12,000 displaced people — many of the wives and children of IS fighters and their sympathizers.

A statement from the Kurdish-led adminstration in the region said that at least 950 IS supporters were able to flee after taking advantage of distracted guards and storming the gates of their confines, giving credence to the fear that the US withdrawal and the Turkish incursion would allow IS to regroup after having been mostly defeated.

"The escape comes after shelling when Turkish-allied mercenaries hit the camp. This represents support for the resurgence of Daesh," the statement said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

In a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, Merkel called for "an immediate end to the military operation," according a spokeswoman for the chancellor.

She added that it "threatens to displace large sections of the population, destabilize the region, and restore IS."

Turkey: Arms embargo 'will strengthen us'

Germany was joined by France on Sunday in issuing an arms embargo against Turkey. However, Ankara has scoffed at this move, saying it will"just strengthen us."

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper also said on Sunday that the military was going to pull a futher 1,000 troops from northern Syria as they prepare to completely leave the country.

President Trump's decision has been criticized by both US Democrats and Republicans and international allies. When he announced his intention to leave Syria generally last year, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned in protest.

Some 100,000 people have already been displaced in northern Syria due to the Turkish offensive.

