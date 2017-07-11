 Syria holds parliamentary elections amid new sanctions, crippling economy | News | DW | 19.07.2020

News

Syria holds parliamentary elections amid new sanctions, crippling economy

Syria will host its parliamentary elections on Sunday after being delayed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The vote will also be held in areas that are under just partial control of the government.

A Syrian policeman walks past ballot boxes, ahead of handing them over to the police to deliver them to polling stations on the eve of the parliamentary elections

Syria is set to vote on Sunday to elect a new parliament, as the country grapples with international sanctions and a crumbling economy.

These are the third parliamentary polls in the war-torn country since the pro-democracy uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011.

Official figures report that some 2,100 candidates are contesting for the parliament's 250 seats in all the 15 multi-seat constituencies.

The vote, which has been delayed twice since April, will be held in government-controlled areas and also in areas where Damascus has partial control. These include areas in the provinces of al-Hasakah, Idlib and al-Raqqa.

Most candidates are from the ruling Baath party and its loyalist groups.

Earlier this week, Assad marked the 20th anniversary of assuming power.

The results are expected by Tuesday.

dvv/alw (AFP,dpa)

