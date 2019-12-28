Syria: Germany's Heiko Maas, EU urge end to deadly Idlib campaign

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Sunday called for an end to fighting in the Syrian province of Idlib as hundreds of thousands of people flee Russian and regime bombardment.

"The humanitarian situation in Idlib is already catastrophic and is getting worse due to the fighting," Maas told the Funke Media Group. " An immediate end to the attacks and a lasting ceasefire are needed."

Maas, a member of the Social Democrats, announced an additional €7 million ($7.8 million) in funding to a UN program tasked with providing assistance at the Syrian-Turkish border.

Protesters have taken to the streets in Turkey to oppose air and ground operations by Syrian government forces

Fresh offensives

Idlib has been rocked by a fresh Russian offensive that has forced more than 200,000 people to flee the area, triggering what Turkey has described as a new wave of refugees.

Over the past two years, thousands of hard-line rebels were transferred from battlefronts in other parts of Syria to Idlib as part of government-backed ceasefire deals. Those transfers have consequently made Idlib the final bastion of opposition to President Bashar al-Assad as well as a hotbed of extremist groups.

Turkey has refused to leave 12 observation outposts in Idlib, saying they are recognized by an agreement with Moscow. Earlier this week, one outpost was surrounded by regime forces after it broke through rebel ranks, a move that nearly opened a new front in the conflict.

'Protect civilians'

The European Union also joined calls for an end to airstrikes and shelling that have left "countless civilian deaths."

"The escalation of violence in the northwest of Syria by the Syrian regime and its allies must cease," said a spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell. "All parties have the obligation to protect civilians. The regime and its allies must cease indiscriminate military attacks and respect international humanitarian law."

More than 300,000 people have been killed since the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011. What began as anti-government protests calling for Assad's ouster has transformed into a multi-front conflict drawing in superpowers, regional forces and non-state actors.

