Syria elections: Western countries condemn voting process as illegitimate

The US, UK, France, Germany and Italy released a statement characterizing Syria's upcoming elections on Wednesday as neither "free nor fair."

The Western nations claim the elections are a fraud orchestrated by incumbent President Bashar Assad, who is virtually certain to win another term in office.

"We denounce the Assad regime's decision to hold an election outside of the framework described by UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and we support the voices of all Syrians, including civil society organizations and the Syrian opposition, who have condemned the electoral process as illegimate," the foreign ministers of the western countries said in the joint statement, which was released on Tuesday.

The foreign ministers said the elections should be put under UN supervision "to the highest international standards of transparency and accountability."

The statement said all Syrians should be able to participate in the voting process, including Syrian refugees living abroad. Currently, only Syrians abroad with a valid Syrian passport and an exit stamp from an official border crossing are currently allowed to vote, a rule that excludes many who fled the country.

"Without these elements, this fraudulent election does not represent any progress towards a political settlement," the statement added. "We urge the international community to unequivocally reject this attempt by the Assad regime to regain legitimacy without ending its human rights violations and meaningfully participating in the UN-facilitated political process to end the conflict."

Who's running in the elections?

In addition to Assad, Arab Organization for Human Rights head Mahmoud Ahmed Merei and former state minister for People's Assembly Affairs Abdullah Sallum Abdullah are also running for the presidency.

In order to run for president, candidates must be at least 40 years old and have Syrian citizenship by birth. The candidates are not allowed to have dual citizenship or be married to a foreign national.

Candidates must have lived in Syria for at least 10 years prior to the election, and are barred from office if they are convicted of a crime.

The Syrian Supreme Constitutional Court has rejected multiple candidates for not meeting the legal and constitutional requirements, allowing only three of around 50 hopefuls.

What has the Syrian opposition said about the elections?

Opposition groups against Assad have slammed the elections as illegitimate.

Hadi al-Bahra, the co-chair of the opposition Syrian Constitutional Committee, called the elections "illegal" in comments to German news agency dpa.

"Currently there is no safe and neutral environment that enables all Syrians... to exercise their right in casting their vote," al-Bahra said.

The Syrian National Council, an Istanbul-based coalition of opposition figures, has said "the only acceptable election in Syria is the one in which war criminal Bashar Assad won't participate."

What is the current political situation in Syria?

Syria has been engulfed in a bloody civil war since 2011, when anti-Assad rebels took up arms against the government amid pro-democracy protests during the Arab Spring. The opposition, including some jihadist groups, soon took over some parts of the country, challenging the government's authority in cities such as Homs and Aleppo.

The Syrian Armed Forces have managed to regain control of most of the country over the past decade, pushing back the rebels. Opposition forces still control one major city, Idlib, which is located in northern Syria.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have died since the 2011 uprising, with millions having fled the country.

Assad, an opthamologist by trade, took over the presidency in 2000 from his father, Hafez Assad. At the beginning of his presidency, Assad loosened the strict economic and social controls set by his father.

Assad has taken a hardline stance against the opposition since the Arab Spring, characterizing them as "terrorists."

