Syria election results: Bashar Assad wins 4th term

Syrian President Bashar Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of votes, the country's parliament speaker announced in a live conference on Thursday.

Hammoud Sabbagh also said voter turnout was 78.66%.

The landslide victory means Assad will remain in office for a further seven years in the war-torn country.

Assad's government claims the election shows Syria is still functioning normally despite the decade-old conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven some 11 million people — about half the population — from their homes.

US casts doubts over ballot fairness

US and European officials have questioned the legitimacy of the ballot, saying it violated UN resolutions seeking to resolve the ongoing conflict in Syria. Those officials have also complained over a lack of international monitoring for the election.

Assad supporters took to the streets of Damascus to celebrate his victory.

Voting was only possible in areas of the country under government control. Many refugees who have fled the fighting in Syria in recent years were also either unable or unwilling to participate.

Watch video 04:32 How much support is there for Assad?

