Syria election results: Bashar Assad wins 4th term

Assad will remain in office for another seven years after he garnered a vote share of 95.1%. The rather predictable official results are unlikely to quell criticism from the West.
Syrian President Bashar Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of votes, the country's parliament speaker announced in a live conference on Thursday.
Hammoud Sabbagh also said voter turnout was 78.66%.
The landslide victory means Assad will remain in office for a further seven years in the war-torn country.
Assad's government claims the election shows Syria is still functioning normally despite the decade-old conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven some 11 million people — about half the population — from their homes.
US and European officials have questioned the legitimacy of the ballot, saying it violated UN resolutions seeking to resolve the ongoing conflict in Syria. Those officials have also complained over a lack of international monitoring for the election.
Voting was only possible in areas of the country under government control. Many refugees who have fled the fighting in Syria in recent years were also either unable or unwilling to participate.
