Syria election results: Bashar Assad wins 4th term

Syrian President Bashar Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of votes, the speaker of parliament Hammouda Sabbagh announced in a live conference on Thursday.

Voter turnout was reported at 78.66% and Assad's landslide victory means he will remain in office for a further seven years in the war-torn country.

US casts doubts over ballot fairness

US and European officials have questioned the legitimacy of the ballot, saying it violated UN resolutions seeking to resolve the ongoing 10-year conflict in Syria. Those officials have also complained over a lack of international monitoring for the election.

Assad supporters took to the streets of Damascus to celebrate his victory.

Voting was only possible in areas of the country under government control. Many refugees who have fled the fighting in Syria in recent years were also either unable or unwilling to participate.

Watch video 04:32 How much support is there for Assad?

jsi/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)