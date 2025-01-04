Syria: Damascus Airport operational again next week

Operations at the Syrian capital's international airport were suspended last months after acts of vandalism followed rebels ousting Bashar Assad. It is due to resume operations on January 7.

Damascus International Airport in the Syrian capital is due to be operational again as of next week, Syrian aviation authorities said on Saturday.

The airport's operations were suspended following looting and vandalism incidents that occurred as rebels ousted President Bashar Assad on December 8.

Domestic flights resumed later in December, and the airport has been receiving some international aid planes as well as foreign delegations. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot met with Syria's new de facto leaders on Friday.

What did the Syrian aviation authorities say?

Ashhad al-Salibi, head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, told the Syrian state news agency SANA that aviation authorities were preparing airports in Damascus and Aleppo to receive international flights.

"We announce we will start receiving international flights to and from Damascus International Airport from" Tuesday, January 7, al-Salibi said.

"We reassure Arab and international airlines that we have begun the phase of rehabilitating the Aleppo and Damascus airports with our partners' help so that they can welcome flights from all over the world," he said.

Qatar Airways announced on Thursday that flights to the Syrian capital would resume on Tuesday. Three flights were scheduled weekly. The announcement came after nearly 13 years of suspension.

Last month, a Qatari official told the French AFP news agency that Doha had offered Syria's new authorities support with resuming operations at the capital's airport.

