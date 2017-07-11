Syria claims it intercepted Israeli airstrikes in Latakia

Syrian air defences on Wednesday allegedly engaged an Israeli air offensive in northwestern Syria, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

The Israeli attack struck targets in the town of Haffeh, which lies east of the port city of Latakia. The operation also targeted Masyaf in Hama province.

Syrian state TV reports one civilian was killed and six were injured from the operation, including a woman and her son.

Israel has frequently struck Iranian military targets in Syria in its proxy war with Tehran.

More to come....

