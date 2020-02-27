Syria: Airstrikes kill several Turkish soldiers in major escalation in Idlib

Turkey's president has called an emergency security meeting to discuss responses to the airstrikes. US officials said the attack on Turkish soldiers should show Ankara who its true allies are.
Turkey said early Friday 22 of it soldiers were killed in an airstrike in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.
After initially saying it was nine, that figure has now increased, as Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay which sits on the Turkish border with Syria, said: "What a shame I have to say that the death toll has risen to 22."
Read more: Opinion: Declaration of moral bankruptcy in Idlib
Turkey has sent thousands of soldiers into the northwestern province to support rebels looking to hold back a joint Syrian-Russian offensive aimed at taking back the rebel stronghold.
As a result of the airstrikes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called an emergency security meeting in Ankara, broadcaster NTV reported.
Hotbed of extremists groups
Over the past two years, thousands of hard-line rebels have been transferred from battlefronts in other parts of Syria to Idlib as part of government-backed ceasefire deals. Those transfers have consequently made Idlib the final bastion of opposition to President Bashar Assad, as well as a hotbed of extremist groups.
Turkey — which opposes the Syrian regime — has refused to leave 12 observation outposts in Idlib, saying they are recognized by an agreement with Moscow.
However, the Syrian regime views the outposts with hostility, and in December surrounded one of them in a move that nearly opened a new front in the conflict.
Since first erupted in 2011, more than 300,000 people have been killed and millions more displaced in Syria.
jsi/ls (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)
