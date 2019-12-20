 Syria: 60,000 civilians flee surge of violence in Idlib | News | DW | 21.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Syria: 60,000 civilians flee surge of violence in Idlib

Syria's Idlib province has been hit by over 400 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, monitors said, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee. Rescue workers described the situation as a "humanitarian catastrophe."

Smoke billows from a building following a reported bombardment by pro-Syrian government forces in the town of Maaret al-Numan (Getty Images/AFP/A. Ketaz)

Tens of thousands of civilians have been displaced in recent weeks due to heavy airstrikes the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria, the United Nations said on Friday.

Up to 60,000 people have fled the region, news agency DPA reported citing a spokesperson with the UN humanitarian agency OCHA.

The area, which is one of the last opposition strongholds in Syria, has been the target of intensified airstrikes carried out by the Syrian army and Russian forces.

More than 400 airstrikes have hit civilian areas in Idlib over the past 24 hours, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Syrian army and Russia, which is allied with President Bashar Assad, deny indiscriminately bombing civilians and say that they are targeting al-Qaida-inspired militants.

Watch video 01:17

War sends food costs spiralling in Syria

Thousands waiting to flee

Long lines of cars were seen leaving the opposition-held city of Maarat al Numan on Friday as thousands of people waited for a break in the violence in order to leave.

"The exodus is in the thousands. It's a humanitarian catastrophe, we are seeing people walking in the streets and people waiting near the homes for cars to take them out," Osama Ibrahim, a rescue worker from Maarat al Numan, told Reuters.

The UN said that a fuel shortage is limiting the movement of civilians and warned that roads leading out of the city are "extremely dangerous" as they are reportedly being hit by airstrikes. Many of the civilians are heading north towards the border with Turkey.

Read more: Syria's Idlib caught between hell and a hard place

This week saw a surge in violence in Idlib, with clashes between Syrian government forces and armed rebel groups intensifying over the past 24 hours.

The Syrian Observatory for Human rights said that over 80 people on both sides were killed this week.

The UN estimates that over 400,000 people have been displaced since the end of April when the Syrian army launched a large-scale offensive against rebels in the provinces of Hama and Idlib.

The conflict in Syria has displaced millions of people and killed over 370,000 since it began in 2011.

rs/rc    (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Syrien Luftangriffe gegen Ost-Ghouta (picture alliance/abaca/A. Al-Bushy )

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    War with no end

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. Turkey has launched multiple military offensives targeting Kurdish militias.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is on the brink of defeat after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


DW recommends

Syria: Dozens dead as airstrikes destroy market and school

Airstrikes in various locations in Syria killed at least 24 people on Monday in a particularly bloody day in the ongoing conflict. Eight children were among the dead. (02.12.2019)  

Germany: Dangerous criminals to be deported to Syria?

The German Foreign Ministry says risks are still too great to send migrants back to Syria. But Germany's state interior ministers have said they have agreed to return felons convicted of serious crimes. (05.12.2019)  

Syria's Idlib caught between hell and a hard place

Three million people in jihadi-controlled Idlib are at the mercy of warring sides as Syria ramps up an offensive. The escalation has given renewed impetus for Russia and Turkey to fully implement a truce deal. (30.07.2019)  

Bashar Assad's uncle targeted in Spain money laundering case

Rifaat Assad, known as the "Butcher of Hama," is accused of running a criminal group that laundered millions from Syria's state coffers. The uncle of President Bashar Assad could soon face charges in a Spanish court. (22.11.2019)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the Arab Spring protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (28.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Airstrikes continue to claim civilian lives in Idlib  

War sends food costs spiralling in Syria  

Syria faces daunting task of reconstruction  

Related content

Airstrikes continue to claim civilian lives in Idlib 20.12.2019

Military offensives in northern Syria are claiming an increasing number of civilian lives. The conflict in the region has escalated in recent weeks, as the Syrian government tries to drive rebel forces out of the region.

Syrien Assads Streitkräfte treffen Zivilisten in Idlib

Syria: Dozens dead as airstrikes destroy market and school 02.12.2019

Airstrikes in various locations in Syria killed at least 24 people on Monday in a particularly bloody day in the ongoing conflict. Eight children were among the dead.

War sends food costs spiralling in Syria 03.12.2019

The war in Syria has caused death, displacement and poverty. The country is heavily reliant on food imports, but the currency is weaker by the day. At the beginning of the week, the Syrian pound hit a new record low.

Advertisement