Sydney police say 'multiple people' stabbed at shopping mall

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from a shopping center in Sydney after a suspected stabbing spree.

Australian police say they have locked down a busy shopping center in the eastern city of Sydney on Saturday after receiving reports that "multiple people" had been stabbed.

The incidents occurred at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, with hundreds told to evacuate the area.

What do we know so far?

Ambulance personnel told the AFP news agency that one man, believed to be one of the attackers, had been shot dead by police.

Emergency services were called to the mall just before 4 p.m. (0600 GMT) following the reports of the stabbings, police in the state of New South Wales said in a statement.

The daily Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people had died in stabbing attacks. Police have not yet confirmed the report.

Several social media posts showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area.



More to follow...

