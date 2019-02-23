Sydney parents who fed daughter growth-stunting vegan diet avoid jail

An Australian couple who neglected their baby by feeding her a strict vegan diet will not go to jail, local media reported on Thursday.

Sydney District Court Judge Sarah Huggett said during the sentencing that the vegan diet was "completely inadequate" for the toddler's development.

Read more: Poor eating habits killing millions globally, study says

"This child was severely malnourished, underweight and undersized, and delayed as far as age-appropriate milestones were concerned," Huggett said, according to Australian broadcaster ABC. The child was also not given the recommended vaccinations.

The 35-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were given an 18-month intensive corrections order and 300 hours of community service.

The couple was charged last year when their 19-month daughter had a seizure and was admitted to a local hospital.

Watch video 04:32 Share Raw vegan diet – Healthy or harmful? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3EyAc Raw vegan diet – Healthy or harmful?

Read more: Visiting vegan: Could you give up animal products for a week?

Hospital tests showed the toddler had severe malnourishment, no teeth and thin bones. She weighed only 4.89 kilograms (11 pounds) and resembled a three-month-old baby.

For the first 19-months of her life the baby was given a "conservative vegan diet" consisting of oats with olive oil, rice milk, vegetables, rice, potatoes and tofu as well as fruit, the court heard.

The couple pled guilty in December to failing to provide for a child, causing danger and serious injury.

The maximum sentence for the offense was five years in prison.

Now three years old, the daughter lives with relatives but continues to suffer from height and weight deficiencies. The parents have visiting rights, but access to the child is supervised.

10 food choices that help the planet Eating naturally With everything from meat contamination scandals to concerns about agriculture's climate change impact in the news these days, more and more people are turning to a vegan diet. But, there are other ways to eat in an environmentally-friendly way too. Free-range meat products are now commonplace. Rarely, though, are cows raised in such a paradise as this alpine meadow.

10 food choices that help the planet Vegan cuisine In the 1970s and 80s, eating vegetarian, and especially vegan — abstaining from animal products completely, like milk and eggs — was not part of the mainstream. Nowadays, things are changing. Jonathan Safran Foer's book "Eating Animals" sparked thought about the meat people eat. More vegan restaurants are sprouting up all over the place; here are some dishes from 'Pêle-Mêle' in Berlin.

10 food choices that help the planet Carbon and water impact Eating vegan can reduce carbon footprints and water usage worldwide. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the meat industry generates nearly one-fifth of human-made greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change. Scientists also say that 13,000 to 15,000 liters of water are needed to produce just one kilogram of beef.

10 food choices that help the planet Pork with a smile With the recent scandal surrounding Dutch horsemeat being sold as beef, more Europeans are now simply choosing to eat meat less. But, for those that can't do without, the "Meine kleine Farm" (My little farm) concept tries to achieve transparency with consumers. It aims to give each animal it sells as meat a proper identity.

10 food choices that help the planet Knowing what you're getting The Potsdam-based farm has a website showing the living conditions of the animals and giving customers a chance to vote online about which animal they want slaughtered next. Since they mainly sell to customers in the nearby region, the 'Meine kleine Farm' project also helps to keep transportation routes — and thus greenhouse gases — to a minimum.

10 food choices that help the planet Local food at farmers' markets Eating locally and in season also helps reduce greenhouse gases because it cuts out long transportation routes. Canadians Alisa Smith and J.B. MacKinnon argued for local cuisine in their book, "100-mile diet: A year of local eating." The couple spent one year eating foods from within one hundred miles of their home. Self-preserved foods got them through the winter.

10 food choices that help the planet Large-scale monocultures are vulnerable The modern industrial agriculture practice of cultivating monocultures, such as corn and soy, can make the crops more susceptible to pests and diseases. This, in turn, promotes the widespread use of pesticides. Small-scale farmers, on the other hand, often promote crop diversity which makes plants naturally more robust, even in periods of drought.

10 food choices that help the planet Berlin's Princess Garden Cultivating one's own crops is possible even in big cities, as shown by the "Princess Garden" project right in the middle of Germany's capital, Berlin. Crops are grown and consumed locally, with food dishes offered as business lunches at an on-site café. The urban farmers here say gardening raises awareness about the environment and, since the garden is shared, they make friends along the way too.

10 food choices that help the planet Reduce food waste, save resources With Germans throwing away an estimated 20 million tons of food a year, food-sharing has become one of the latest environmentally-friendly trends. Restaurants or grocery stores donate still-edible food that they can no longer use to charity organizations. Foodsharing.de is an internet portal where people can swap food they won't be able to eat.

10 food choices that help the planet Healthy benefits Many dietary experts argue that a vegetarian or vegan diet can be good for your health too. Various studies show that a decrease in daily meat consumption may reduce the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. Author: Louisa Schaefer



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.