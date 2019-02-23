 Sydney parents who fed daughter growth-stunting vegan diet avoid jail | News | DW | 22.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sydney parents who fed daughter growth-stunting vegan diet avoid jail

The toddler suffered from severe malnutrition due to being fed a conservative vegan diet. A judge said the nutrition was "completely inadequate" for a baby.

Australia, Sydney | Trial against vegan parents (picture-alliance/dpa/AAP/H. Higgins)

The photograph of the then-19-months-old, malnourished baby was presented as evidence in court

An Australian couple who neglected their baby by feeding her a strict vegan diet will not go to jail, local media reported on Thursday.

Sydney District Court Judge Sarah Huggett said during the sentencing that the vegan diet was "completely inadequate" for the toddler's development.  

Read more: Poor eating habits killing millions globally, study says

"This child was severely malnourished, underweight and undersized, and delayed as far as age-appropriate milestones were concerned," Huggett said, according to Australian broadcaster ABC. The child was also not given the recommended vaccinations.

The 35-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were given an 18-month intensive corrections order and 300 hours of community service.

The couple was charged last year when their 19-month daughter had a seizure and was admitted to a local hospital.

Watch video 04:32

Raw vegan diet – Healthy or harmful?

Read more: Visiting vegan: Could you give up animal products for a week? 

Hospital tests showed the toddler had severe malnourishment, no teeth and thin bones. She weighed only 4.89 kilograms (11 pounds) and resembled a three-month-old baby.

For the first 19-months of her life the baby was given a "conservative vegan diet" consisting of oats with olive oil, rice milk, vegetables, rice, potatoes and tofu as well as fruit, the court heard.

The couple pled guilty in December to failing to provide for a child, causing danger and serious injury.

The maximum sentence for the offense was five years in prison.

Now three years old, the daughter lives with relatives but continues to suffer from height and weight deficiencies. The parents have visiting rights, but access to the child is supervised.

  • Braunvieh Cow near the Town Walchsee in Tyrol

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Eating naturally

    With everything from meat contamination scandals to concerns about agriculture's climate change impact in the news these days, more and more people are turning to a vegan diet. But, there are other ways to eat in an environmentally-friendly way too. Free-range meat products are now commonplace. Rarely, though, are cows raised in such a paradise as this alpine meadow.

  • Dishes at Pêle-Mêle in Berlin Copyright: DW/V. Kern

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Vegan cuisine

    In the 1970s and 80s, eating vegetarian, and especially vegan — abstaining from animal products completely, like milk and eggs — was not part of the mainstream. Nowadays, things are changing. Jonathan Safran Foer's book "Eating Animals" sparked thought about the meat people eat. More vegan restaurants are sprouting up all over the place; here are some dishes from 'Pêle-Mêle' in Berlin.

  • Close-up picture of water flowing into hands (Photo: Janis Smits)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Carbon and water impact

    Eating vegan can reduce carbon footprints and water usage worldwide. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the meat industry generates nearly one-fifth of human-made greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change. Scientists also say that 13,000 to 15,000 liters of water are needed to produce just one kilogram of beef.

  • Pig Number 5 at My Little Farm (Copyright: Bernd Settnik dpa/lbn)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Pork with a smile

    With the recent scandal surrounding Dutch horsemeat being sold as beef, more Europeans are now simply choosing to eat meat less. But, for those that can't do without, the "Meine kleine Farm" (My little farm) concept tries to achieve transparency with consumers. It aims to give each animal it sells as meat a proper identity.

  • A label for sausage made from Pig Number 2 at My Little Farm (Copyright: Wolfgang Kumm/ dpa/lbn)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Knowing what you're getting

    The Potsdam-based farm has a website showing the living conditions of the animals and giving customers a chance to vote online about which animal they want slaughtered next. Since they mainly sell to customers in the nearby region, the 'Meine kleine Farm' project also helps to keep transportation routes — and thus greenhouse gases — to a minimum.

  • Fruit laid out at a farmer's market (Copyright: DW/Elizabeth Shoo)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Local food at farmers' markets

    Eating locally and in season also helps reduce greenhouse gases because it cuts out long transportation routes. Canadians Alisa Smith and J.B. MacKinnon argued for local cuisine in their book, "100-mile diet: A year of local eating." The couple spent one year eating foods from within one hundred miles of their home. Self-preserved foods got them through the winter.

  • Corn dried up in drought (Copyright: JIM LO SCALZO/ dpa)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Large-scale monocultures are vulnerable

    The modern industrial agriculture practice of cultivating monocultures, such as corn and soy, can make the crops more susceptible to pests and diseases. This, in turn, promotes the widespread use of pesticides. Small-scale farmers, on the other hand, often promote crop diversity which makes plants naturally more robust, even in periods of drought.

  • Berlin's Princess Garden (Copyright: Rainer Jensen dpa/lbn)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Berlin's Princess Garden

    Cultivating one's own crops is possible even in big cities, as shown by the "Princess Garden" project right in the middle of Germany's capital, Berlin. Crops are grown and consumed locally, with food dishes offered as business lunches at an on-site café. The urban farmers here say gardening raises awareness about the environment and, since the garden is shared, they make friends along the way too.

  • Person delivering food donations to a charity organization food (Copyright: Dietmar Gust./Berliner Tafel)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Reduce food waste, save resources

    With Germans throwing away an estimated 20 million tons of food a year, food-sharing has become one of the latest environmentally-friendly trends. Restaurants or grocery stores donate still-edible food that they can no longer use to charity organizations. Foodsharing.de is an internet portal where people can swap food they won't be able to eat.

  • Salad with apples, walnuts and cheese (Copyright: dream79)

    10 food choices that help the planet

    Healthy benefits

    Many dietary experts argue that a vegetarian or vegan diet can be good for your health too. Various studies show that a decrease in daily meat consumption may reduce the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Vegans march in Germany to 'give animals a voice'

Vegans are aiming to better organize and advance their message through animal rights activism. Tens of thousands are joining the Animal Rights March worldwide, including in the German cities of Cologne and Berlin. (17.08.2019)  

Do vegans help prevent climate change?

If you want to save the world, go veggie seems to be the motto. But even though dietary decisions are proven to reduce CO2 emissions, young Germans are still eating a lot of meat. (12.08.2019)  

French vegan handed suspended sentence for pro-terror Facebook post

A second person this week has been given a suspended prison term for condoning terrorism in France. With the country still mourning the victims of an attack last week, the vegan's Facebook post triggered indignation. (30.03.2018)  

German town stops playing nursery rhyme after complaint from vegan

A town mayor granted relief to a local vegan woman who was offended by the lyrics of a nursery rhyme played multiple times a day. The fact the version of the song contained no vocals was no consolation. (09.02.2017)  

Poor eating habits killing millions globally, study says

One in five people across the world dies of causes linked to poor diet, a new study shows. Overconsumption of meat, salt and sugar are the main culprits, the experts behind the study say. (04.04.2019)  

Visiting vegan: Could you give up animal products for a week?

Eggs, milk, wool, leather - animal products are part of our everyday lives. But not for vegans. DW reporter Louise Osborne tried being vegan for a week, and ended up asking herself: Is it really more eco-friendly? (30.12.2016)  

10 food choices that help the planet

With everything from meat contamination scandals to concern about climate change, more and more people are turning to a vegan diet. But, here are 10 other ways to eat in an environmentally-friendly way. (07.08.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Raw vegan diet – Healthy or harmful?  

Related content

Vatikan Missbrauchs-Gipfel Rede Kardinal Reinhard Marx

Catholic Cardinal Marx says files on child abusers 'destroyed' 23.02.2019

Vatican officials worked to silence the victims, senior German Cardinal Reinhard Marx has told the summit on tackling pedophilia within the church. He said files on the abusers were often destroyed.

Australien Pfadfinder

Scouts Australia apologize to child abuse victims 05.10.2018

Australia's Scout movement "unreservedly" apologized to children who suffered sexual abuse during their time in the organization. The Scouts are a part of a compensation program, which includes the Catholic Church.

Erzbischof Anthony Apuron Guam

Vatican removes Guam Archbishop Anthony Apuron after sex abuse conviction 04.04.2019

A Vatican tribunal has confirmed the child abuse conviction of former Guam Archbishop Anthony Apuron. He was accused of molesting altar boys in the 1970s, but the Vatican has not released the exact details of his crimes.

Advertisement