News

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires

Sydney's multi-million-dollar New Year's Eve firework display will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis threatening the city. Australia has also confirmed that volunteer firefighters will receive some financial support.

Last year's Sydney New Year fireworks display (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Esposito)

Sydney's famous New Year's Eve firework display will not be canceled despite the ongoing wildfire crisis, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday.

Morrison also said some of the volunteer firefighters in the state of New South Wales who have been battling the blazes will receive financial support.

"The world looks at Sydney every single year and they look at our vibrancy, they look at our passion, they look at our success," he said.

"In the midst of the challenges that we face, subject to the safety considerations, I can think of no better time to express to the world just how optimistic and positive we are as a country," Morrison added.

Read more: 2019: The year of climate consciousness

Although the AU$ 6 million (€3.75 million, $4.19 million) display received official approval from Sydney City Council, the fireworks could still be canceled at the last moment if the situation deteriorates.

The costly display has also come under attack for its environmental impact, as increasing pressure mounts on Morrison to make drastic changes to Australia's climate policy.

  • A wildfire burns a tree in Australia's NSW province

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    More than just a bushfire

    Several bushfires have combined to form what is being called a 'mega fire' in a national park forest north of Australia's biggest city, Sydney. Firefighters warned late Friday that they are struggling to contain the blaze, which continues to burn across at least 300,000 hectares (741,000 acres) of land and has spewed smoke and haze over the city.

  • People in Sydney, Australia wear masks

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    Sydney can't breathe

    Outdoor sports have been canceled and health authorities in the state of New South Wales (NSW) reported a spike in respiratory illness as smoke from the fires blanketed Sydney. Public health experts are warning people in fire-affected areas to prepare for a prolonged period of poor air quality.

  • A firefighter faces a wildfire north of Sydney

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    Bushfire could burn 'for weeks'

    The NSW Rural Fire Service said firefighters can do little more than try to get residents out of the way, protect property and wait for dry and windy conditions to subside before they can begin containing the fires. An official warned that, without "flooding rain," the mega fire could burn for weeks. A 3-month-long drought has turned eastern Australia into a tinderbox.

  • A wild fire burns near property in Australia

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    Struggling to protect property

    Fires have threatened properties, including in Werombi, south-west of Sydney. The Rural Fire Service said Friday that more than 680 homes have been destroyed and 250 others have been damaged by bushfires in the state since early October.

  • A firefighter sprays water on coals

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    An endless battle

    On Saturday, an estimated 2,800 firefighters were struggling to extinguish more than 100 wildfires across NSW. The closest wildfire to Sydney is burning 75 kilometers (46 miles) northwest of the city center.

  • A satellite image of fires in Australia

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    A tough summer ahead

    Smoke from the fires can be seen from space. Wildfires are common in Australia's summer, which begins in December. This year, however, the fires started in October, driven by persistent high temperatures and dry winds. In the coming days, temperatures in NSW are forecast to crack 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), and meteorologists say no meaningful rainfall is expected until late January.


Volunteer firefighters 'skipped Christmas'

The Liberal politician also confirmed that volunteer firefighters will receive up to AU$300 a day and up to AU$6,000 if they fought fires for more than 10 days.

"The early and prolonged nature of this fire season has made a call beyond what is typically made on our volunteer firefighters," Morrison said on Sunday. The funding will be available for primarily those who are self-employed or work for small businesses.

Volunteer firefighters make up 90% of those who have battled blazes in New South Wales, the state that has been most extremely affected by the ongoing wildfires. Many of these volunteers have given up paid work to devote most of their time to fighting fires.

"A lot of people are using up their annual leave as well," said Sean Warren, a volunteer firefighter.

"A lot of people are just missing their families. They've skipped Christmas with their families and their grandchildren," he added.

Read more: Germany's firefighters on the decline as aging strikes

The opposition Labor party has pushed for volunteer firefighters to receive compensation, but Morrison was at pains to stress that this was not a salary — it was merely to cover loss of earnings.

Over 85 wildfires are still burning across New South Wales, with conditions expected to worsen in the new year as temperatures are predicted to skyrocket to 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit).

Nine people have died and over 1,000 homes have been destroyed since the fires began. Volunteer firefighters in other states will also be able to partake in the scheme.

Watch video 01:56

Australian firefighters brace for next extreme heatwave

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/sms (AP, dpa)

Australia: Thirsty koala stops cyclist to take a drink amid heatwave

Australia's cuddliest marsupials are suffering from the continent's extreme weather, with over 2,000 dying from heat and dehydration. One koala found a solution, stopping some cyclists to sip from their water bottle. (28.12.2019)  

Australian fires threaten Sydney water supply

Firefighters are using a brief period of cooler temperatures to establish containment lines ahead of a weekend heatwave. Sydney's water supply is threatened by two fires. (27.12.2019)  

Australia: Christmas rain fails to contain bushfires

Despite a cool and wet Christmas, firefighters made little headway containing the bushfires in Australia, which have been burning for weeks. Conditions are expected to worsen over the weekend. (25.12.2019)  

Australia fires: Prime minister defends climate policy after Greta Thunberg criticism

Following criticism of his climate policy by climate activist Greta Thunberg, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "I'm not here to impress people overseas." Over 200 fires are still raging across Australia. (23.12.2019)  

Australia: 'Catastrophic' conditions fan major bushfires

Bushfires continue to burn in several regions of Australia amid unusually high temperatures. More than 800 homes have been destroyed by blazes in the past few months, and nine people have been killed. (21.12.2019)  

2019: The year of climate consciousness

Wildfires across the world, Arctic ice rapidly melting, seas rising, habitat loss — 2019 bore bad news for the climate. But it was also the year millions of people were galvanized into action. (27.12.2019)  

Germany's firefighters on the decline as aging strikes

Fire departments are struggling to find new recruits — crucial for a country where 95% of the firefighters are volunteers. Without them, Germany could see more out-of-control wildfires, like elsewhere in Europe. (25.08.2019)  

In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke (07.12.2019)  

2019: Year of wildfires

Wildfires have raged around the world throughout 2019, laying waste to plants, animals and trees that store carbon — as well as human homes and lives. (19.12.2019)  

Australian firefighters brace for next extreme heatwave  

In Australia, fire-fighters begin to get the upper hand  

Australien New South Wales Buschfeuer

Sydney braces for catastrophic bush fires 12.11.2019

Firefighters are on high alert for a catastrophic threat from bush fires in Australia. Residents of some 100,000 homes near Sydney are at risk and are being urged to leave their homes.

Australien Scott Morrison in Sydney

Australia: Scott Morrison apologizes for vacation at crisis time 20.12.2019

The prime minister has been coming in for criticism for taking a trip to Hawaii as Australia became consumed by wildfires. Morrison said he "deeply regrets any offence caused by my taking leave at this time."

Sydney Smog Waldbrände

Bushfires blanket Sydney in smoke ahead of heat surge 19.11.2019

Officials advised Sydney residents to stay indoors as parts of Australia's most populous city were covered in smoke from nearby bushfires. Firefighters warned that more hot and windy days were on the way.

