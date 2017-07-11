Switzerland votes on whether to ban animal testing

Voters in Switzerland are casting their ballots in a referendum on Sunday to decide on a range of issues from barring animal testing, to boosting financial support for local media, to tighter tobacco curbs.

Polling stations for in-person voting on the referendum issues, which are part of the country's direct democracy system, open at 10:00 a.m. (0900 UTC). Most Swiss voters, however, have already cast their ballots by post.

The referendums could have a significant impact on two of the country's major industries — the pharmaceutical sector and the tobacco giants who are headquartered in Switzerland.

Animal testing ban

One of the most significant measures on the ballot is whether voters will agree to a "ban on animal and human experiments." It would be the world's first country to bar tests on animals.

Animal welfare campaigners gathered enough signatures to put the question on the ballot. The initiative calls for a total ban on all experiments on animals and humans in the future, as well as an import ban on any new products that were developed as a result of animal testing.

Supporters of the ban say that the practice is unnecessary and ethically wrong, calling the practice "inexcusable." They argue that researchers are able to create new methods to test medications and chemicals without involving animals. They argue a ban would drive innovation in scientific fields, and that pre-ban products would still be allowed to be used.

Opponents of the ban argue it would block the import of crucial medicines and vaccines

Opponents of the ban, which includes the Swiss parliament, say that the ban would have wide-ranging impacts on the development and production of new medications, vaccines, therapies and chemicals. They also have criticized the initiative for being too vague concerning the "human experiment" portion of the ban, saying it is unclear whether that would bar research in medicine, biology, and sports sciences.

Pharmaceutical giants Roche and Novartis argue that animal testing is still necessary to develop new medications. Opponents also say that major companies could choose to leave Switzerland should the measure pass.

Around 500,000 animals — including mice, rabbits, rats, and others — are killed in laboratories in Switzerland each year.

Analysts say the ban is highly unlikely to garner enough support. Recent opinion polls showed it failing by a large margin, with 68% of respondents opposing the ban.

Curbs on tobacco advertising

Another crucial measure concerns implementing stricter curbs on tobacco advertising — specifically limiting ads where minors are likely to see them.

The measure would bar tobacco ads from billboards, newspapers, movie theaters, cultural events, as well as online.

Campaigners who support the measure say that loose tobacco advertising regulations have hindered efforts to curb tobacco use in the country — where over 25% of adults use tobacco products.

Compared to other countries in Europe, Switzerland's tobacco advertising rules are especially lax. Advertisements for tobacco products are broadly legal on a national level, except on TV and the radio.

Major tobacco companies have their headquarters in Switzerland — including the world's largest tobacco firm Philip Morris International — and they have long lobbied to keep advertising regulation light.

Both the Swiss government and tobacco companies oppose the measure, arguing that it goes too far and could impact advertising for other industries. The government has drawn up counterproposals that would curb advertising, but still permit it online as well as in shops and newspapers.

The anti-tobacco campaign is more likely to succeed, with opinion polls showing 63% of support. In order to pass though, the binding measure would need the support from a majority of Switzerland's 26 regions, known as cantons.

Financial support for Swiss media

Voters will also be asked whether to support or reject a new law that would provide additional state funding to Swiss media companies.

The law seeks to avert the closure of more local newspapers and radio stations in the Alpine nation by providing an aid package of 151 million Swiss francs (€144 million; $163 million).

The government argues that the state funding is needed to help struggling media companies whose advertising revenues have been hit hard in recent years, and who have struggled with the transition to digital media.

The "No" campaign, which is backed by right-wing parties, argue that the proposal would be a waste of public money and say it would mainly benefit larger media groups.

This measure will be the closest race on Sunday's ballot, although recent polls show the "No" campaign slightly ahead, with 49% against the media funding, and 46% in favor.

